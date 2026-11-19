Q1: Why have you put yourself forward as a candidate, and if elected, what principles would govern your representation as the state member for Benambra? Mike Fuery, Animal Justice Party I have put myself forward for the same reason I did in 2022: to offer a new approach to local representation, which has been influenced by my career in acute healthcare for local people for over 30 years, both in emergency responses and in planning roles for stronger communities in response to major incidents and recovery. Our party’s values are kindness, equality, rationality and non-violence and I think that these need to be brought into politics to guide leadership and decision-making. Graham Parton, The Greens I have put myself forward because I believe I could bring a well-informed, compassionate and productive perspective to enhance the community values we all hold dear. When Helen Haines was injured I thought twice about whether I wanted to do this, but after some consideration I decided that the most productive thing I could do would be to consider what federal politicians have been quoted as saying “what would Helen do?” I think she would continue to serve her community, and this is what I want to do. Ollie Young, Labor I’m standing because Benambra deserves a representative who fights for their priorities: cost of living, health, education and community safety. I’ll be straight about what I can deliver, accountable for what I promise, and work with anyone, to get results for this community. Alex Vangalen, Victorian Socialists I have put myself forward because I understand the system we have now is unsustainable, and regional Victorians will feel the brunt of it first. Too many people are struggling with rising costs, housing stress and underfunded services while political leaders focus elsewhere. If elected, I would be guided by the principles of socialism: putting people before profit, standing up for working people, and ensuring everyone has access to the essentials they need to live a dignified life. My priority would be representing the interests of the community, not wealthy donors or corporate interests. Lachie McKeeman, Independent I’m running because after decades of Liberal representation and a Labor government that has failed to deliver, too many people are still being left behind. As a local GP, small business owner and CFA volunteer, I’ve seen the pressures people face every day. Fighting fires in the Upper Murray in January showed me how much our communities do for each other - and how badly politics needs to change. I’ll be guided by integrity, transparency and delivering practical results. I’ll get big money out of politics and always fight for Benambra. Steve Martin, Liberals I love the region and have been incredible disappointed to see the neglect of our roads, health services and increased crime. So many people in business are feeling like things are getting too hard and its not worth it. I am determined to be part of a government that turns this around for Victoria and our region. This job is too big for one person, we need a strong team. I would be guided by the principles of individual freedoms, reward for effort, supporting local families and businesses. Kellie Sheppard, One Nation Running businesses and raising five children in the current political and economic environment raised serious issues in education, youth mental health, small business operation and cost of living that were impossible to ignore. I was raised to serve community; to recognise that our actions impact others and that if there is even a small chance that we can act to improve circumstances for our community we must try. I am running to affect positive outcomes that will strengthen our greater Benambra community both now and into the future. Evette Pepper, Family First Unfortunately we had no response from this candidate. Tim Quilty, Libertarians Victoria has the wheels falling off. Crumbling infrastructure, debt and wasted spending. I don’t trust Liberals, One Nation or the Teal Independent to really make the changes necessary to turn things around. As a former MP I have a track record of fighting for the region and against government stupidity and waste. I will always vote to cut taxes, cut wasteful spending and to defend liberty and increase individual freedom of choice, and fight for Benambra and regional Victoria, not Melbourne. Q2: What are your three key issues in Benambra and what action/policy/plan do you have to make a difference? Mike Fuery, Animal Justice Party Affordable housing: We need to stop the spiralling cost of this basic requirement to address homelessness and assist young people to move into the housing market. Regulations need overhauling, existing public houses need maintenance, state land needs releasing, council housing plans need supporting and novel housing forms accepted into the mix. Cost of living: People should not have to choose between eating or paying their energy bills. Energy costs can be reduced by supporting growth in renewable sources, and organisations such as FoodShare and FoodBank need to be able to expand their capabilities. Coexistence: Technology exists to assist farmers to avoid conflicts with wild and native animals and we want to see this developed and grown in our area. Graham Parton, The Greens The key issue in Benambra (as everywhere) is climate change. For the rest of our lives the climate will have a negative impact on our lifestyles, culture, food supply, and extreme weather events. I support a wide variety of actions to reduce / eliminate our greenhouse emissions and to learn to live with the parts that it is too late to change. We need to electrify the grid, modify land use, enhance fire and flood protection, electrify our transport systems, reduce land clearing and revegetate land where feasible. Beyond that I have yet to hear a good argument for data centres. My third major concern is domestic violence. Ollie Young, Labor Young people and health workers are finding it more difficult than ever to find a place to live. Labor is building affordable homes across the North East, and I’ll push for more in our towns. I will drive action to help with the cost of living and build on policies like Labor’s fare caps for public transport and free dental. Protecting regional Victoria from Jess Wilson’s Liberal cuts and plans to americanise our hospitals. It’s clear that Jess Wilson has at least $40 billion in cuts she needs to make to pay for her reckless plan, and only Labor can stop these cuts impacting our community. Alex Vangalen, Victorian Socialists My three key issues are cost of living, housing and workers’ rights. To reduce the cost of living, Victorian Socialists support price caps on essential groceries and childcare, and bringing energy into public ownership so power can be provided at cost rather than for private profit. To tackle the housing crisis, we support a large-scale public housing construction program to ensure everyone has a secure home and to end homelessness. To strengthen workers’ rights, we support stronger industrial laws, protections for workers and the right of unions to organise. Working people create society’s wealth and deserve a fair share of it. Lachie McKeeman, Independent My priorities are better healthcare, safer communities and safer roads. I’ll fight for a new single-site, greenfield hospital, immediate modular facilities to ease pressure, and more local training and career pathways for health workers. Having worked at the hospital and campaigned for a new site, I know our region needs a long-term solution, not another short-term fix. I’ll push for reliable funding for family violence services, and a full-time Orange Door in Wodonga. I’ll also fight for properly funded road repairs and safer roads across Benambra. Steve Martin, Liberals I am determined to fix the roads. As a civil engineer it has been clear to me for many years that the lack of routine maintenance activities would result in what we have now. With the removal of all roads staff from the regions we have people making decisions who have never driven the road. I will bring back staff and authority to the regions, providing more investment with better results. The North East train line is now overcrowded. The Liberal plan will double the number of seats on the with five additional VLocity train sets to be made available. This will mean more services and options. We will reduce crime through more police resources, tougher laws and real consequences. Kellie Sheppard, One Nation My personal priority is our youth, specifically education reform and mental health; a priority that One Nation have fully supported resulting in the commitment to remove gender ideology from schools and install adequate child and adolescent acute mental health beds in the Benambra region. This ties to my second priority; to stop “fighting” for the hospital we need and, instead, get it done. Third is to ease cost-of-living pressures via a number of policies that will reduce property taxes (making rents more affordable) and address food security, housing and homelessness, provide support for young families and reduce the greatest stress on households and small businesses: energy prices. I also look forward to restoring women’s rights to safe, single sex spaces. Evette Pepper, Family First Unfortunately we had no response from this candidate. Tim Quilty, Libertarians Surging energy prices. We will scrap the net-zero target and end government subsidies for wind and solar and their expensive power lines. Bringing energy prices down will save local businesses and jobs and reduce cost of living. We can only solve expensive housing by increasing supply. Government creates over 50 per cent of housing cost. We will cut fees, slash regulation, cut zoning and heritage laws and introduce right to build, creating choice in what can be built and where. We will support necessary infrastructure spending to open more land for building Crumbling regional infrastructure - roads, rail, healthcare. We will slash spending in Melbourne and redirect our share of our taxes back to Benambra, fixing roads, increasing train services and reliability.