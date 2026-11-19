More than 150 garden lovers visited four gardens open to the public on Saturday with a fundraising tally of $5013.10 for the ticketed event. The fundraiser hosted by the Indigo Atauro Island Friendship group supported its projects which include dental, tertiary education and sanitation for the community on Timor-Leste’s small island of Atauro. Friendship group president Libby Hosking said 23 volunteers helped on the day as well as the property owners who opened their gardens. Cynthia Bird opened her small but exotic garden in Beechworth featuring hand built curvaceous rock terracing and nestled among a private canopy of trees and shrubs. Cynthia said the open day brought people into gardens raising funds for a good cause. “Everything is a give and a take, and we can do this little bit to help people in Timor Leste’s Atauro Island,” she said. “It was easy for me to give with my garden so it might benefit those people, and the friendship committee work hard.” Beechworth’s Roberta Baker and Peter Matthews showcased their thriving native garden full of birds set on eight acres with around two thirds natural bush. The couple also had a showcase of handmade craft items made by Boneca – the Women’s Co-operative on Atauro Island available for people to buy. People also had the chance to visit the McIntyre ‘Garden in the Forest’ at Stanley. The commercial organic chestnut orchard on more than 15 hectares of native bushland is safeguarded by a Trust for Nature covenant, alongside an arboretum and features more than 100 tree species, both exotic (including some rare varieties) as well as a native, and a lush, tree-filled home garden. Friendship president Libby Hosking said the garden lover cohort had the opportunity to finish the day with sunset drinks on the verandah at ‘Russellbrooke Estate’. The estate features an extensive, terraced French Victorian-style garden designed over three acres complementing the home's 1872 heritage. A vegetable garden provides an abundance of vegetables, fruit and herbs mostly donated to Quercus Beechworth. Libby said the successful open gardens day drew people from the Indigo Shire towns of Beechworth, Rutherglen, Stanley, Yackandandah and Kiewa Valley. Others tripped from Myrtleford, Albury, Wodonga, Dinner Plain, Tallangatta., Corryong, Echuca, Corowa, and as far as from Kinglake and Sydney. Libby said funds raised on the day will help support the educational scholarship program with two new students annually. “It will also develop and fund a sanitation water and sanitation hygiene program and continue to support a local medical clinic with dental support as well as ongoing support for ‘Boneca - the Atauro Island’s women’s cooperative," she said. An official memorandum of understanding (MOU) was signed in 2008 between Indigo Shire and the municipality of Atauro Island where the Indigo Atauro Friendship Committee (Friends of Atauro) formed to help develop relationships with the island. For more information about helping to sponsor projects or join the group contact Libby Hosking on 0417 286 639.