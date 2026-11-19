Last Sunday Beechworth Golf Club had six juniors represent the club at Jubilee Golf Club last Sunday to participate in the NEDGA Junior Championships. There were over 50 kids who participated and it was a great day. Congratulations to our own Ollie Read who won the NEDGA Handicap Championship. He now joins fellow members Vaughan Saunders (2001) and Jacob Howard (2019) who have won the event previously. Congratulations Ollie, great effort on a tough windy day. Jack Ritzen also had a good day finishing 10th overall! Thanks to Dylan and Andrew who went along and helped and the parents who transported the kids as well. At Beechworth there were nine players who played in a Stableford event. The winner was Zane Howard (23) with 38 points. Runner up was Phil Pelgrim (19) with 36 points. Jacko Wells (11) came third with 35 points. Nearest the pins went to Dean Howard on the 5th and 10th, Phil Pelgrim on the 7th abs Ben Ryder on the 17th.