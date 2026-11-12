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Duff sparks hope but Hawks prevail

<p>ON TO THE NEXT ONE: Jon Carson and Beechworth\\'s A grade side will be looking to rebound off two straight losses against Delatite on Saturday. PHOTO: Marc Bongers</p>\\n
<p>ON TO THE NEXT ONE: Jon Carson and Beechworth\\'s A grade side will be looking to rebound off two straight losses against Delatite on Saturday. PHOTO: Marc Bongers</p>\\n

ON TO THE NEXT ONE: Jon Carson and Beechworth's A grade side will be looking to rebound off two straight losses against Delatite on Saturday. PHOTO: Marc Bongers

Young Fin Duff’s burst with the ball not enough to undo classy Rovers United Bruck
Bailey Zimmermann
November 12, 2026 • 01:00

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