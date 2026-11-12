Duff sparks hope but Hawks prevail

Beechworth’s A grade was outdone by a milestone performance from a Rovers United Bruck stalwart at home last weekend, going down by five wickets. Jacob Schonafinger played his 150th first grade game for RUB and led his team with a six-wicket performance with the ball before steering his side home with an unbeaten 41 runs with the bat. The Wanderers chose to bat first at Baarmutha Park and made a steady start behind their young opening pairing Rama Schultz (19) and Will Prebble (16). Prebble was the first to go before the Wanderers quickly found themselves at 3/45 after captain Brenton Surrey was removed cheaply for five. Kayde Surrey (24) and Lewis Richards, who was recalled into the A grade side last week, made a valiant effort to resurrect the innings, with their steady batting putting together a 44-run fourth-wicket stand. But after Surrey was bowled by Schonafinger, the middle order fell apart losing four wickets for just eight runs. Jon Carson came in and tried to bat time with Richards but the Wanderers could only muster 133 before they were bowled out, with Richards falling just short of his half century at 48. Needing an early spark, Beechworth got exactly that when they ran out Nicholas Jardim in the third over. After a 49-run third wicket partnership, things were looking bleak for the home side, until young opening bowler Fin Duff brought the game to life. He struck with three wickets in eight balls to flip the game and give his team a chance with RUB at 4/66. But Schonafinger quickly ripped the game away from the Wanderers scoring runs at ease and the Hawks needed just 27.1 overs to chase down their total, with Schonafinger belting a boundary to secure the win. Duff was a shining light with the ball finishing with figures of 3/28 while the rest of the bowling lineup struggled to find a breakthrough. Beechworth will travel to Lords Reserve in Mansfield to take on the Delatite Devils, who have lost their past four matches. In other grades C grade fell just short against Yarrawong Mulwala losing by five wickets, under 12s gold won by 52 runs thanks to a 50 from Lachlan Richards and under 12s Blue lost by 52 runs. Under 14s are well ahead in their two-dayer against Rovers United Bruck, the under 16s girls went down by 21 runs and the under 16s boys posted 172 in their first innings against Yarrawonga Mulwala, thanks again to Fin Duff, who put on 62 runs before playing A grade later that day.