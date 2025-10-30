Beechworth’s A grade side will be setting an emphasis on batting out their overs as they look for their first win of the new WDCA season in their home opener against Benalla.

Travelling to Myrtleford and Wangaratta in their opening two rounds, the Wanderers have been bowled out before their allotted 45 overs on both occasions with below par scores.

Most recently at WJ Findlay Oval last weekend, Beechworth batted first and found themselves in all sorts of trouble at 4/14 after a top order collapse against Rovers United Bruck.

Clancy Ellett (9), Will Prebble (1) and Cam Fendyk (3) all went in single figure scores while Brenton Surrey was trapped LBW for a duck.

Beechworth would go on to be bowled out for 118 in 34 overs, as RUB chased down the target to win by six wickets, thanks to a 71 not out from 70 balls by Charith Perera.

Veteran bowler Jacob Schonafinger was lethal with the ball taking 4/6.

Beechworth captain Matt Ryan said his team fell around 30 runs short of a defendable target.

“The new white ball can jag a bit and take our wicket away quite easily,” he said.

“We’re confident in defending most totals but obviously there’s a line for that and we would like to get a few more runs on the board.

“But I’m sure our top order will get going, we just need more time out in the middle.”

The Wanderers were able to salvage their innings thanks to a half-century from Ryan and a 34 from 15-year-old Taylor Thomson.

Ryan said it was exciting to see the promising young batsman in his second A grade game rise to the pressure against a quality bowling attack.

“It was the classic kid coming in, not knowing the bowlers and showing no fear with a healthy amount of confidence in his abilities,” he said.

Thomson is one of the many young players who is standing up in the A grade lineup this year after the likes of Henry Scalzo, Will Prebble and Clancy Ellett were also getting regular senior game time last season.

“They’re pretty trustworthy kids and they’re good to have around the club,” Ryan said.

Ryan said the opportunity would continue to be there for the team’s youth over the next few weeks at least, as premier batsman of the WDCA Kayde Surrey continues to recover from hand surgery.

Beechworth’s opponent at Baarmutha Park on Saturday will also be searching for their first win of the season in Benalla.

The Bushrangers were outclassed by Wangaratta last weekend despite strong contributions from openers Brayden Stepien (39) and James Carboon (64).

Ryan said putting a score on the board that can compliment their strong bowling would be the key to their breakthrough win.

“They’ve got one of the premier batsman in country Victoria, but we won’t be putting too much emphasis on them, it will be about what we can control,” he said.

In other grades, both B and C grade sides opened their seasons with a loss to Merton and Moyhu respectively.

B grade will face off against Wangaratta this week in Stanley while C grade will host Rutherglen at Mayday Hills.

In the juniors, under 12s made a strong start to their season with a win against Milawa, under 14s will look to defend their score of 7/125 against Wangaratta while under 16s Beechworth and Ovens Valley United combined team made a big score of 8/203, thanks to a 112 not out from Noah White against Yarrawonga Mulwala.

The all-girls under 15s team went down to Wangaratta in their season opener and will have the bye this weekend.