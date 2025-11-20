It will be a frenetic start to the A grade WDCA T20 competition this Saturday, with six matches of power hitting and sharp bowling on the cards.

For the next four weeks, the top level of senior cricket in the region will play the game’s shortest format, culminating in a grand final on 20 December.

Beechworth’s A grade will be right in the thick of the action, scheduled to play two games on two different grounds for the afternoon.

The Wanderers will play host to Wangaratta Magpies in their first game from 12:30pm at Baarmutha Park before shooting off to Myrtleford to play Ovens Valley at the RC McNamara Reserve from 4pm.

The short-form format will be a relatively new concept to the top grade of WDCA cricket and it’s sure to bring an exciting element to the month-long competition.

Beechworth will be heading into the T20s with some confidence on the back of a thrilling one-wicket win against City Colts last Saturday.

Needing 12 runs off the final over after a double-wicket maiden in the penultimate over, the Wanderers were able to secure the runs, with the winning run coming off a no-ball.

The win proved crucial for Beechworth as they kept pace with the top-four heading into the one-day break.

It was a bowling innings of momentum swings for the Wanderers, who looked to be on top as they kept City Colts to 7/98, until a big eighth wicket partnership between Max Marek and Archie Crispin looked to take the game away.

Jon Carson was the pick of the bowlers in the first innings, taking 4/28 from his nine overs, while Matt Ryan was influential with his 2/40.

Chasing 162 for the win, the Wanderers found a lot of contributors in the likes of Will Prebble (14), Cam Fendyk (16) and Jon Carson (21) but failed to go onto big scores.

Taylor Thomson’s 38 proved pivotal in the last-gasp chase.

In other grades, both Stanley and Beechworth B grade sides would fall in contrasting fashion as Beechworth smashed by Yarrawonga Mulwala and Stanley falling five runs short in their chase against City Colts.

Dean Fitzpatrick (4/16) and Adam Woodcock (35) were standout performers for the Stanley side while Rama Schultz (20) played a lone hand with the bat for Beechworth at Mulwala.

C grade secured their second win of the season with a seven wicket win at Bonnie Doon over Delatite.

In the juniors, Beechworth/Ovens Valley under 16s were unable to chase City Colts’ 160 the week prior, falling 19 runs short at Baarmutha Park.

Liam Colvin would fall just short of his 50 with an impressive 48 in the middle order.

The under 15 girls got the weekend going on a high note with a big win against Yarrawonga Mulwala on last Friday.

Marianne Edwards (16) and Krystal Fitzpatrick (18) would top score with the bat, making the most of their 15 balls faced.

The under 12s would fall short by 24 runs to Wangaratta Magpies, despite strong outings by Henry Batey (15 runs) and Eddie Nelson (3/7).