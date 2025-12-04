While it’s highly unlikely, Beechworth will be hoping to keep their slim T20 final hopes alive with a win against City Colts this weekend.

The Wanderers had the daunting task of facing one of the elite teams of the competition in Rovers United Bruck and didn’t have enough firepower to overcome the Hawks, going down by 30 runs at Baarmutha Park.

Choosing to bowl first, Beechworth were made to pay early as RUB openers Charith Perera (61 off 32) and Jordy Hasted (38 off 26) put on a 98-run first-wicket stand within just nine overs to set the tempo.

As both batsmen were dismissed, the Wanderers slowly got themselves back in the game throughout the middle overs taking the next four wickets for just 43 runs.

But Reid McNamara (26* off 21) and Jeremy Wilson (17* off 13) made a late stand at the end of the 20 overs, with 5/178 on the board.

With the biggest chase of the T20 competition so far ahead of them, Beechworth made a competitive start behind Clancy Ellett (30 off 27) and Chad Brookes (41 off 25), who came down from Wodonga Raiders.

But as they departed, runs came harder to find and overs were quickly running out for the Wanderers.

At the halfway point of their innings, the Wanderers were 37 runs behind where RUB were after 10 overs.

Cam Fendyk (25 off 14) and Matt Ryan (16* off 14) provided resistance towards the end of the innings but consistent wickets would keep Beechworth to 7/148 in their 20 overs.

Will Graham’s 2/26 from four overs was a standout, but all the RUB bowlers chipped in admirably.

This Saturday’s game at Bill O’Callaghan Oval will be Beechworth’s last T20 of the four-week block and will need somewhat of a miracle to make the top-two and play off in the grand final on 20 December.