An emphatic run chase from Beechworth’s top-order batsmen propelled the A grade side to their first win of the season over Benalla last weekend.

After the Bushrangers posted 8/179, after electing to bat first at Baarmutha Park, it looked to be up for grabs for both sides who were chasing their first win.

But it didn’t prove that way, as Beechworth piled on the runs to secure the win with more than 15 overs of their allocated batting time remaining and six wickets in hand.

All five top-order batsmen played their part in scoring the runs at almost a run a ball.

Clancy Ellett broke through for his first big score of the year falling just shy of a half-century with 47 off 48 balls at the top of the order.

His opening partner Will Prebble (17 off 22) played admirably with the reliable Cam Fendyk (39 off 42) and Brenton Surrey (34 off 42) pitching in at a high strike rate.

Capitalising on the momentum would be captain Matt Ryan who put on a show to bring the runs home finishing with an unbeaten 37 off just 23 balls, including seven fours.

With the ball it wasn’t all sailing at the start of the day as Benalla’s marquee opening batter Brayden Stepien kickstarted the innings in brutal fashion.

He would fall one run short of his 50 after facing 46 balls, with Richie Worcester providing the key breakthrough at 1/72.

Worcester would strike again the very next ball bowling Jonty Priest and the tide started to turn.

Stepien’s opening partner James Carboon (47) and Fletcher Paul (21) would provide resistance for the visiting side, but the runs had dried up in the middle overs.

Worcester (2/24), Jonathan Carson (2/29) and Henry Scalzo (1/28) would do the damage with the ball.

Beechworth will face the always challenging task of heading to Stan Hargreaves Oval this Saturday to take on Yarrawonga Mulwala, who are coming off a disappointing loss to the reigning premiers Rovers United Bruck.

In other grades, both Wanderers B grade sides continue to seek their first wins after going down in tight contests.

Stanley took their match down to the wire chasing Wangaratta’s 6/151 at the Stanley Recreation Reserve, needing 11 runs off the final over to win it.

Brendon Thompson put on an inspiring 43 not out as he looked to lead his team home, but it would be Justin Iaria who would face the last ball needing two runs to win.

Iaria would be unable to get the ball off Simon Patterson away resulting in a dot, and a Wangaratta one-run win.

Wiremu Andrews (48) and Kane Niklaus (3/22) were standouts.

The under 16s were able to secure an 85-run win over Yarrawonga Mulwala, thanks to 4/22 from Charlie Pieper and George Pfahlert put on a stellar show in the under 14s, leading them to a 30-run win over Wangaratta after taking a remarkable 5/8 off seven overs.

All junior grades along with B and C grade will have the week off for the long weekend.