Beechworth’s A grade side made a grand conclusion to their 2025 portion of the season with a comprehensive chase against City Colts last Saturday at Bill O’Callaghan Oval.

The Colts made 6/133 in their T20 match against Beechworth on Saturday, but Beechworth chased it with relative ease, two down in 16.1 overs.

A Zonta Club of Wangaratta for a pre-game talk about gender-based violence in the community was held prior to the first ball.

The Colts won the toss and chose to bat, but opener Thomas Moore was back in the rooms after facing just five balls.

On the back foot early, Aaron Thrum and Alasdair Brett put on 55 runs together in a composed partnership, with Brett performing well after being promoted up the order from five to first drop.

After Brett (31 from 26) was removed by Matt Ryan, Thrum (32 off 38) and Will Petersen (15 off 20) kept the runs flowing, helping the Colts register their highest score of the entire T20 season.

Ryan (2/20 off four overs) and Jonathan Carson (2/20) would do the damage for the Wanderers.

An early run out of Clancy Ellett for nine had City Colts brimming with confidence, but it quickly changed as Beechworth turned up the tempo.

Campbell Fendyk (33 off 23), Brenton Surrey (53* off 44) and Will Prebble (32* off 22) would see the visitors to the target with relatively little challenge.

A total of 14 fours and two sixes came from the bats of the Wanderers.

It was Beechworth’s final game of the 2025 year, finishing the T20 season with an even 2-2 record and will almost certainly miss out on the final.

In other grades, Stanley’s B grade side went down in a thriller at home against Milawa by eight runs.

Bowling first, Dean Fitzpatrick put on a show to take 4/7 and set Stanley up for a chaseable 119 to win.

While most batsmen made starts, wickets would fall at regular intervals to keep the Demons in the game.

Wiremu Andrews (22) and Sam Thompson (20) top scored, but Stanley were quickly running out of time and overs.

Still needing eight runs in the penultimate over, a mix up between the wickets would be the final nail in the coffin as Stanley were left stranded on 110.

C grade made it back-to-back wins with a four wicket victory against Benalla at Baarmutha Park.

Archer Warner’s three wickets helped restrict the visitors to 125 and after a strong start with the bat, things began to look shaky in the middle order until James Dart (20*) and Steve Thomson (12*) steadied the ship, to see Beechworth home by four wickets.

The under 14s batted first on day one of their game against Benalla at Baarmutha Park on Friday night.

A wonderful 58 by George Pfahlert supported by 25 and 24 by Zach Fitzpatrick and Ollie Corcoran guided the Wanderers to 9/189 and put the team in a good position for Day two this weekend.

The under 12s fell to Ovens Valley United on Saturday morning, with Eddie Nelson starring with the bat with 22*.

The under 16s and under 15s girls had the bye.