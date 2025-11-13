Beechworth’s A grade will be hoping to claim a key win at Bill O’Callaghan Oval this Saturday in their final one day game of the 2025 side of the season.

Currently the Wanderers are placed one win outside of the top four following their bye last week and a win against last placed City Colts would almost be mandatory if they are to keep pace with the competition.

It’ll be the last game before a slate of newly introduced T20s, when Beechworth will play two games at two different locations next week.

Some A grade regulars played among the lower grades last weekend, with young Taylor Thomson having a stellar day for under 16s and B grade, making 93 off 77 balls in the seniors while taking 3/23 in the juniors.

B grade were unable to defend their score of 6/176 at Baarmutha Park as Rovers United Bruck won by six wickets.

The Stanley B grade team made a remarkable turnaround at Greta winning by 57 runs.

After being bowled out for just 96 after 31 from Chris Nuck and 17 from Kane Niklaus, the Wanderers were able to defend the lowly score with ease in the end, bowling Greta out for 39.

It was carnage at the back end of the innings as Beechworth took their last seven wickets for seven runs.

Dean Fitzpatrick would lead the way with the ball with 4/8 while Adam Woodcock did the damage at the other end with an absurd three wickets for no runs off 1.2 overs.

Beechworth’s C grade would fall 11 runs short in their pursuit of victory at Mayday Hills against Yarrawonga Mulwala.

After a tight bowling performance the Wanderers looked like a chance to chase down 136, but they lost their last four wickets for 15 runs as the scoring dried up, and they would run out of overs at 9/125.

Riley Lappin (28) and Jobe Warner (22) would impress with the bat.

Stanley will host City Colts on Saturday, B grade Beechworth will face Yarrawonga Mulwala while C grade head to Bonnie Doon to play Delatite.