An all-round masterclass by Yarrawonga Mulwala recruit Devlin Webb proved too much for Beechworth’s A grade to overcome last weekend, going down by six wickets at Stan Hargreaves Oval.

Taking 2/41 with the ball and finishing with an unbeaten 68 off 67 balls, Webb was everywhere for the home side as he continued his impressive start to WDCA cricket this season.

The Wanderers chose to bat first on an ideal Saturday afternoon and they quickly found themselves in trouble, with Clancy Ellett gone in the opening over.

After falling to 2/21, Beechworth would steady with reliable bats Cam Fendyk and Brenton Surrey.

Surrey would do the bulk of the damage throughout the 51-run partnership, until he was caught for 32 at a run a ball.

Fendyk would go for 39 but the middle order would stand up and provide much needed runs led by Matt Ryan’s 25, Will Prebble, 16 and Taylor Thomson, 13 not out.

The away side would reach their 45 overs with a respectable 9/176.

Ryan would make the perfect start with the ball as Fraser Smart was caught by Ellett in the very first ball of the innings.

Another Ryan wicket would put the pressure solely on the Lakers as they sat at 3/40 after nine overs.

But a match-winning 129-run partnership between Webb and Will Wheeler (67 off 60 balls) would be the difference as Beechworth’s bowlers had no answers for the damaging duo.

The pair would combine for 17 boundaries as Yarrawonga Mulwala reached the target with six wickets in hand and 18 overs spare.

Ryan (2/46) was the best of the bowlers while Fin Duff would pick up the wicket of Wheeler in his debut A grade match.

A grade will have the bye next week as they go into the final one-day match of the year at 1-3.

All other Beechworth grades will be coming off the bye this weekend, with Wanderers’ B grade to host Rovers United Bruck at Baarmutha Park and Stanley to play Greta.

The under 16s Beechworth/Ovens Valley side will precede those matches at Baarmutha Park in the morning against City Colts.

C grade will host Yarrawonga Mulwala at Mayday Hills after the under 14 play Delatite in the morning and the under 15 girls will play City Colts at Baarmutha Park Sunday morning.

Under 12s will have another bye.