Friday 15 May (today)

BEECHWORTH THEATRE COMPANY. Oscar Wilde’s ’The Importance of Being Earnest’. Opening night. Six performances over two weekends. Visit www.beechworththeatrecompany.com.au or go directly to www.stickytickets. com.au for tickets

GOOD2GO COLLECTIVE: Beechworth Death Café.11.30 am – 1pm. Beechworth Lodge of St John, 19 Loch St, Beechworth Curious? Have questions? Reclaiming the narrative around death, dying, grief and loss. Email: g2gcollective@gmail.com with questions or for more information.

Saturday 16 May

TOTALLY RENEWABLE BEECHWORTH: 2pm. ‘Electrify Your Home’. Locals have a chance to find out how to make their home more energy efficient at the free event. Guest speakers Goulburn Valley Community Energy’s (GVC) CEO Geoff Lodge and Ausnet community engagement adviser Jo Kapstein. Quercus Beechworth Oregon Hall, 30 Ford Street.

Saturday 16 May and Sunday 17 May

FOUR CHOIRS: Murray Concert Choir (Albury–Wodonga), the Beechworth Singers, Vocal Dimension Wangaratta with former musical director Patti Graetz bringing her current choir and musicians from Phoenix, Arizona on tour to Australia.

Performances on Saturday at 2.30pm at the Galvin Hall Wodonga (Woodland Street entry) and Sunday at 2.30pm at the Holy Trinity Cathedral Wangaratta.

For tickets visit TRY Booking and search for the Four Choirs Festival.

Sunday 17 May

CHILTERN ATHENAEUM: Official opening after five years of restoration. 2pm – 4.30pm. For more information, email info@chilternathenaeum.com.au or phone 0418 261 308.

YACKANDANDAH LIONS CLUB MARKET: 9am to 1pm. Region's finest produce and products ranging from olives, hand-crafted soaps and candles, wines, plants, clothing, jewellery and more. 13 Wellsford Street.

Saturday 23 May

Anglican Christ Church Beechworth: 4.15pm for 4.30pm start. University of Melbourne's Queen's College Chapel choristers will perform works by Warlock, Taverner, Nordqvist, Simon and Garfunkel, McCartney and Radiohead, Ticheli and others from the eighth century to now. Directed by Will Fellows, 22 choristers will sing ‘60 minutes of BLISS2’. Bookings:https://www.trybooking.com/DLTUD For more Information call or text 0409 912 Proceeds fund the care and maintenance of its 1882 colonial-built William Anderson pipe organ and Kawai grand piano.

Sunday 24 May

HOTEL NICHOLAS. Annual pub choir fundraiser ‘Molly’s Song’. Singing for dementia research. Irish Australian singer and songwriter Damien Leith performing. Visit www.trybooking.com/events/landing/1544203 to book tickets.