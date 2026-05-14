Graeme Smart was born in Yackandandah’s Bush Nursing Intermediate Hospital in 1933. He lived in Wooragee until six years old when the family moved to Beechworth where his father had built a new house.

“I’m 93 years old and have lived in the town ever since shifting to Beechworth when I was a youngster,” he said.

What did you do workwise?

I started work at Parkinson’s Garage that used to operate in Beechworth as an apprentice mechanic. There’s a little history with Tom Parkinson who was the owner of the garage. He is renowned in the history books with his mate Beechworth publican Sid Evans. The publican wagered a £20 bet in 1935 that one wouldn’t be able to push the other in a wheelbarrow to the top of Buffalo within eight days. They both made the 88km journey between Beechworth and the Mount Buffalo Chalet.

I then went on to drive school buses for Parkinson’s.

At age 21 I started my own businesses – a taxi service (with a 1948 Chevrolet then six years later an FJ Holden), a service station, and trucks running them successfully together for 20 years.

In 1974 I started work at Mayday Hills Hospital working as a driver until 1992. I then continued running a courier business mainly to and from Albury and drove school buses. I retired when I turned 70 years old.

What led you to your role/career?

A love of driving – vehicles and people.

What did you love about your work?

All the different people I met from all walks of life and the long distances I travelled.

What did you do in the community?

I very much enjoyed serving the community as a Lions Club member for 64 years. I am now a Life Member. I loved the fellowship and the service. Some of our most memorable projects were building the Senior Citizens Centre, working on the Chinese Gardens and restoring the Chinese Burning Towers and headstones in the Chinese section of the Beechworth Cemetery.

Is there an important community issue that you think needs addressing?

Yes. There is no public transport for the elderly to attend medical appointments in Beechworth or out of town appointments.

What would you do to solve change or improve that situation?

I think Indigo Shire Council should provide two community cars and one paid driver.

What do you see as one of the most important current world issues?

The war in the Middle East and economy.

If the person you would most like to meet came to Indigo Shire (past or present), or was already here, who would that be, what would you show them, and why?

Engineer and a president of Beechworth Shire, Les Sambell. I would take him to the beautiful lake that was named after him (Lake Sambell) then show him the rest of our beautiful town such as all the lovely old heritage buildings, the gardens and walking tracks. I hope he would be so proud of them.

What book are you reading?

I just read trucking magazines.