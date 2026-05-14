As primary school students around the shire celebrated Mother’s Day last week with various activities filled with love for the special people in their lives, three Beechworth schools were among them.

Beechworth Montessori School celebrated with mums and special people in children's lives invited to spend time learning and playing alongside their children in the classroom.

Activities stretched from practical life activities, science and maths to creative work and shared reading moments.

Montessori’s Sharelle O'Reilly said the classrooms buzzed with quiet excitement and pride as children showed what they did each day at school.

“For many mothers, it was a precious opportunity to see the Montessori environment in action and to experience their child’s learning through their eyes,” she said.

“The celebration continued with a delightful morning tea prepared and baked by the students.”

Ms O'Reilly said the morning tea provided a relaxed space for mothers to mingle, chat and connect with one another strengthening the school’s sense of community.

“The event was a heartfelt reminder of the important role mothers play in our children’s lives and the value of sharing moments together within the school community,” she said.

St Josephs Primary School celebrated special women with a breakfast and a ‘Coffee and Canvas’ session.

St Josephs Catherine Bijker with a background in art facilitated the creative session

“We used water colour and there was a choice of five designs to choose from,” she said.

“It was a relaxing time away from normal day activities over coffee and a chat while painting and a lot of fun.”

Beechworth Primary School celebrated with its annual Mother’s Day breakfast where families joined together to enjoy croissants and fresh fruit.

Students spent quality time with their mums and special people in their lives.