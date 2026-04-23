Beechworth Theatre Company is set to entertain audiences with its performances of a renowned play by Oscar Wilde in three weeks’ time.

Play director Janet Tweedie said the popular play ’The Importance of Being Earnest – a trivial play for serious people' – written in 1895, remains relevant today.

“The National Theatre in the UK has just performed a version as well as one has been performed in London’s West End recently too,” she said.

“It’s an absolute classic and a satire that Oscar Wilde wrote about Victorian high society.”

Celebrated for its wit and repartee, the theatrical comedy, depicts the tangled affairs of two young 'men-about-town' who lead double lives to evade unwanted social obligations.

Both assume the name Ernest while wooing two young women of their affections.

“When the play was written, it was full of messages for the snobby, over-ruled society in the late Victorian era,” Ms Tweedie said.

“There were so many expectations, rules and regulations such as who you could and could not marry.

“As a playwright at that time, society was very false and constricted for Oscar Wilde as for most people.

“The play written for the stage is full of some incredibly funny lines and repertoire with over-the-top characters.

“There’s nothing real about it and it’s the way theatre was presented at that time.”

Ms Tweedie said reality in theatre came later with Russian actor, director, and producer Konstantin Stanislavsky.

He is best known for his acting method for a series of training techniques designed to help actors create believable characters.

Ms Tweedie said the theatre production will offer a fun night where the audience should be laughing from the moment that the play starts through to the very last line.

Eight characters are in the play with a cast of seven actors with one actor playing two roles.

The opening night on Friday 15 May with six performances over two weekends follows rehearsal since February.

Beechworth’s Allison Gillick who plays the character of Lady Bracknell said she returned to her love of theatre after a break due to family and work commitments.

“When I noticed BTC were performing the play it was the perfect opportunity to jump back in, and it’s fun,” she said.

“I think it's great to have local people involved because theatre is a really important part of our life.”

Visit www.beechworththeatrecompany.com.au or go directly to www.stickytickets.com.au for tickets.