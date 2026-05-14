By Madi and Jade Lawrence

Kerrie Lawrence was born in Box Hill in 1973 to Jackie and Garry, joining older brothers Ian, Colin and Ross. She spent her younger years growing up in Doncaster before the family moved to Langwarrin, where her love of horses, tennis and the outdoors became a huge part of her life.

From a young age, Kerrie was known for being cheeky, independent and incredibly determined. She loved horse riding and, after visiting the Melbourne Show as a child, was thrilled to help prepare the Carlton Clydesdales for the grand parade, an experience she spoke about for years afterwards. She attended Langwarrin Secondary College and was never afraid to do things her own way, including occasionally swapping school for a day of horse riding with friends.

Alongside her love of horses, Kerrie was heavily involved in tennis and became a junior champion at the age of 15. After completing year 11, she began working at the Commonwealth Bank, where she remained for 11 years.

In 1998, Kerrie married and later became the proud mum of her two daughters, Madi and Jade, who were the centre of her world. A few years later, alongside her parents, she made the move to Beechworth to open the local newsagency. What started as a business quickly became something much more, with Kerrie becoming a well-known and much-loved part of the community.

For many locals, a visit to the newsagency was never just a quick stop. Kerrie had a remarkable ability to turn strangers into friends and simple conversations into genuine connections. Whether people came in for a newspaper, a Tattslotto ticket or a gift, they often stayed for a chat. She was warm, funny, honest and naturally drew people in.

Kerrie was also known for her quick wit and sense of humour. She loved a laugh, gave as good as she got, and was famously gullible at times and her family took great delight in reminding her of that. Even in ordinary moments, she had a way of making life memorable.

Outside of work, Kerrie loved travelling, family holidays and camping trips but more than anything she loved being home, the place where her family and life was built. In recent years, she was excited for the future, continuing to grow the business, travelling in her caravan and watching her girls reach new milestones.

Though Kerrie often underestimated the impact she had on people, the outpouring of love from the community following her passing has reflected just how many lives she touched. She will be remembered for her warmth, humour, honesty and the connections she created with so many people throughout her life.