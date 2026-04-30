Toes will tap to music when Irish Australian singer and songwriter Damien Leith from Wollongong, NSW, returns to Beechworth for a special pub choir towards the end of this month to raise funds for dementia research.

Beechworth’s Libby Day has been fundraising for the Dementia Australia Research Foundation since 2009 under the banner of Molly’s Song in memory of her mother.

“Damien is returning for a special guest performance, and he was an absolute delight last year,” she said.

Dementia is now the leading cause of death for Australians according to the Australian Institute of Health and Welfare (AIHW).

With the annual event held in Beechworth for four years, Libby said it’s vital to raise funds and also raise awareness of the condition.

“On the day, I always talk about what can be done to reduce risk factors such as regular exercise,” she said.

“Whatever you do for a healthy heart and a healthy diet is good for a healthy brain."

Libby said it’s also important to socialise, learn new things and ensure vision and hearing is checked.

“An activity like a pub choir encompasses socialising and learning new songs,” she said.

The pub choir will be led by local soprano Colleen Arnott with piano accompaniment by well-known pianist Sandra Williams.

“The melody and phrasing of music touches our hearts, but also reaches a part in the brain,” Libby said.

“People who have lost the ability to say words or interact are likely to respond to a known song or musical melodies that they've known in the past.

“My mum lost her ability to say words quite early on in the progression of her condition but if we sang a song she was familiar with, she would sing the words.

“As time wore on you could still see the enjoyment in her eyes, and her mood was lifted by having her music played in the room.

“Songs that are the most popular often ones they would have grown up with, not necessarily having been on their hit parade."

Libby said on the pub choir agenda are known and fun songs for the sing-a-long.

“People don’t have to sings and can be there to listen and socialise,” she said.

Libby suggests for people to book early.

The event will be held at 2.30pm on Sunday 24 May at the Hotel Nicholas.

Visit www.trybooking.com/events/landing/1544203 to book tickets.