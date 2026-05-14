The Beechworth Ice Bucket Challenge, Netball, Footy, & Family Fun Day returns for its fourth consecutive year this Saturday 16 May.

This year promises another big day of community, sport, and ice-cold courage at Baarmutha Park, taking on new meaning in the wake of two well-loved community members recently being diagnosed with MND.

Gina Kromar, owner of Beechworth Floral Designs, has sponsored the event over the past three years, even putting her hand up to take on the ice bucket challenge herself at the event in 2025, well before MND was a part of her personal story.

Ms Kromar – who has recently been diagnosed with MND - said she would again be sponsoring the event and would also be in attendance to cheer on the next wave of participants putting their hand up to take on the challenge.

Ms Kromar said she and her family had been deeply touched by the generous support of the Beechworth community in the wake of her diagnosis and in the lead up to the event, and that wider community support for those with MND continued to increase with greater awareness and understanding of Motor Neuron Disease.

Senior Constable Jim Smeeton of Victoria Police and 2026 Winter Paralympian Liana France are among the brave participants this year who will also include Djane Doe, Liam Cuffler, Helen Chambeyron and local legends from the Beechworth and Barnawartha clubs.

The Beechworth Fire Brigade will also be supporting the event again this year, with firefighter Kirsty Sutherland-Smith putting up her hand to take on the icy challenge.

The event has also taken on new significance for Beechworth’s firefighters this year, with Suzie Chadeayne, wife of Beechworth Firefighter Neil Tyson, also waging her own battle against MND.

“MND is hard, it is painful and challenging and often exhausting; some days are harder than others,” Ms Chadeayne said.

“But the love and support I am receiving is so uplifting, I feel lucky and blessed.”

Emma Carey, co-president of Beechworth Football Netball Club (BFNC), who have again partnered with local community group End MND to coordinate the event, said it was a bitter irony that two strong previous supporters of the event were now personally affected by MND.

“Our hearts go out to Gina and Suzie, and their families and loved ones, who are fighting MND with bravery and courage,” she said.

“It’s important we stand together and keep fighting back against MND.

“We know this is a disease that will be treatable and eventually cured – it just needs the funding behind it, and that’s where we can all step in.”

Ms Carey said MND was a particularly important cause for their club, owing to its connection to Brendan Halliday - former president of BFNC and former owner of Halliday Solicitors – who passed away from the disease in 2014.

Georgia O’Connor, of End MND appealed to the community to show their support for impacted community members like Gina and Suzie, by coming along to enjoy the day and purchasing a raffle ticket, a slushy or making an online donation to Fight MND or MND Victoria.

“We are asking the Beechworth community to stand with Gina, Suzie and the Beechworth Fire Brigade family and others like them and help us fight back against the beast with joy, love and laughter,” she said.

Over the past two years, the event has raised almost $24,000 in total for Fight MND to fund research for a cure and MND Victoria to support Victorians living with MND.

To make a tax deductible donation please visit:

bit.ly/BeechworthFightMND2026 (to help find a cure)

bit.ly/BeechworthMNDVic2026 (to support Victorians living with MND).