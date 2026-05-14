A chance to hear from local volunteer community groups making impacts in sustainable development is being held with an event at the Quercus Beechworth Neighbourhood House next week.

Part of the national and annual volunteer week from 18 to 24 May, the event focuses on this year’s United Nations theme ‘International Volunteer Year’ to recognise volunteerism as a key driver of sustainable development.

Indigo Shire Council community development officer Kate O’Toole said volunteers contributed across economic, social, and environmental dimensions, accelerating progress toward the 2030 Agenda (a United Nations collective journey and plan of action for people, planet and prosperity).

“From climate action and poverty reduction to education and health, volunteer efforts are essential to building inclusive and resilient societies,” she said.

Guest speakers from the Atauro Island Friendship Group, Beechworth Urban Landcare Sustainability (BULS) group and Totally Renewable Yackandandah will give short presentations and take part on a panel.

Others will include Indigo Regen, Quercus Beechworth’s op shop, book shop and community garden, Indigo Shire Environment and Sustainability, and Indigo Environment Advisory committee.

People have the chance to hook into a Q&A session with panel members to learn more followed by a community meal by catered by the Stanley Pub.

Ms O’Toole said incredible work towards sustainable development and goals by the local organisations is being showcased.

“It’s shining a light on positive work happening in Indigo Shire,” she said.

Ms O’Toole said it’s also about sustainable retention of volunteers with the opportunity for people to learn about what's happening in a positive way.

“They can also learn about different ways they could take part,” she said.

“People can volunteer to fit their lifestyle and maybe with a type of volunteering they hadn't considered before.

Quercus Beechworth (QB) operations coordinator Heather Jameson said QB’s key volunteering areas are growing its own food with an accessible community garden, the op shop and book shop.

“People might not want to be working in retail but maybe there's an avenue with sorting textile donations and clothing recycling,” she said.

“There could also be many different channels within Indigo Shire too."

Ms Jameson said the QB volunteer areas reinvested into the community with volunteers doing an amazing job.

Ms O’Toole said as the event is a community forum each group talk of around five minutes will highlight key achievements in sustainability areas.

“After the Q&A and we will have a delicious dinner to say thank you to volunteers with vegetarian options catered by the Stanley pub," she said.

“We hope people will be more informed, hopeful about the good work happening and become involved.”

Registration is essential for the free event for catering and space, being held from 6pm to 8pm on Friday 22 May in the QB Oregon Hall, 30 Ford Street.

Visit www.indigoshire.vic.gov.au/Community/Community-events/Volunteers-Week/Sustainable-Indigo-Panel-QA-and-Community-Dinner to register.

Ms O'Toole can also be contacted on 0428 662 412 or email kate.otoole@indigoshire.vic.gov.au for registrations.