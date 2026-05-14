For Beechworth’s Allie Baker joining the reignited local CWA branch has meant meeting women the local resident may have never crossed paths with before – even living in a small town.

The Country Women’s Association branch had shut in September last year after an incredible 83-year long history.

“I think the interesting thing about CWA is it is about looking after women and families, and by doing that, you start to look after your community,” Ms Baker said.

The new chapter started around six months ago drawing around 15 new members.

President Gamila MacRury said CWA’s core needs of giving women skills as well as advocacy and supporting women and families remained, but skills had changed.

Ms MacRury said Beechworth CWA and District is looking at running courses to expand skills including those needed in the workplace such as managing budgets and meetings.

She said courses would also include ones for households among them running kitchens to a budget.

“We're looking at engaging women as focused guest speakers with topics including mental health, and some aspirational goals to help women run their lives easier and better,” she said.

“We’re still in the early stages as this month (May) is our six-month anniversary for the establishment of the new branch.”

Ms MacRury said the branch is building on many years of existing valuable work with a revitalisation to deliver for today's women.

“It's about what value can be given to CWA at your time of life and availability, as well as what you can gain from CWA,” she said.

New member Whitney Sammut said she has always wanted to join CWA with her mum in Melbourne being a CWA member too.

“It’s nice to have traditions to be passed down but we're also expanding in undertaking modern things,” she said.

“We are encouraging younger members to also take part in making changes in our local community and helping people.

“It's a good way to meet some like-minded people and we’re a diverse group.

“We have night meetings as well, so it makes it easy to work around children and other commitments."

Ms Baker said CWA offered scholarships for young people in local schools.

“That's important to me, because I'm a local teacher,” she said.

Ms Baker also said the CWA offered many learning opportunities for women as well.

“During the year, we can engage in workshops at the CWA’s main head office in Melbourne, but we also teach each other new skills,” she said.

“We're looking forward to doing some fundraising towards the end of the year as well.”

The group meets at 7pm on the second Tuesday of the month at the Masonic Lodge, 19 Loch Street with women of all ages welcome.

Email: cwabeechworthdistrict@gmail.com or visit the Facebook page at www.facebook.com/CWABeechworthDistrict.