On Wednesdays ANGLICAN CHRIST CHURCH BEECHWORTH. 5.30 to 6pm. Music and Meditation. You are welcome to gather for gentle music, reflection and meditation in the calm of the Anglican Christ Church. 27 Ford Street. From now until 15 November STABLE STUDIOS: Solo art exhibition by Patricia Doughty ‘Looking for Light’. Studio open weekends from 10am – 2pm or by appointment. All proceeds from the exhibition go to mental health charities. 58B Ford St, Beechworth. Friday 30 October to Sunday 1 November ASYLUMFEST: Enjoy this book/pop culture festival in the buildings of Mayday Hills, a former 1800s psychiatric facility in Beechworth. There will be a feature film night (horror, of course), a ghost story competition, book sales and author signings, table-top gaming, pop culture/collectable sales, rare books, history tours and ghost tours. Bijou Theatre. 22 Kurrajong Way Beechworth. Visit https://www.asylumfest.com.au/ for program and times. CHILTERN COURT HOUSE AND CHILTERN ARTIST COLLECTIVE. 10am – 4pm daily. Art exhibition with diversity and creativity of regional artists. Opening night tonight at 7pm. Paintings, drawings, ceramics, three–dimensional work, metal sculptures, photography on display. Friday 6 Saturday 7 and Sunday 8 November QUERCUS BEECHWORTH. Various times. The community is invited to celebrate the anniversary over three days with three events - community feast, Op Shop ball and a free family day. Visit www.quercusbeechworth.org.au/40years for more information and to book for the feast and ball. Saturday 7 November BEECHWORTH FARMERS MARKET: 8.30am -12.30pm. Held on the first Saturday of every month. Great variety of fresh, local produce. Craft and food stalls. Located at the Anglican Christ Church, cnr of Ford and Church Streets. Saturday 7 and Sunday 8 November BEECHWORTH VIGNERONS: Beechworth Wine Region Spring Tasting bringing together the region’s winemakers. Beechworth Servicemen’s Memorial Hall with master classes held at various locations around town. Visit https://beechworthwineregion.com.au/ for information and times. Sunday 8 November BEECHWORTH FIRE BRIGADE: 9am – 1pm. Womens CFA Try Day. Free event. Try new skills, meet the brigade team, learn their impact and see how your skills can make a difference. 18+. 3/5 Victoria Road. Morning tea and lunch provided. Visit https://events.humanitix.com/womens-cfa-try-day for more information and to register. RUTHERGLEN MARKET: 9am – 12.30pm. Held on the second Sunday of every month, this market brings together a lively mix of stallholders showcasing the very best in fresh produce, artisan goods, and local creativity. Lions Park. Douglas Street. Saturday 14 November ANGLICAN CHRIST CHURCH BEECHWORTH. 4pm - 5.30 pm. Josh Hooke returns to the Kawai grand piano to play Scarlatti, Chopin and Mussorgsky's Pictures at an exhibition, culminating in its vast fortissimo: 'The Great Gate of Kyiv'. Visit www.trybooking.com/au/event/1669187 for more information and bookings. Proceeds support maintenance of the church’s historic pipe organ and piano. INDIGO VINEYARD: Pink Day – Alice in Wonderland party lunch. Fundraiser for the McGrath Foundation. Silent auctions and more. Visit https://fareharbor.com/embeds/book/indigovineyard/items/403394/calendar/?flow=621936&full-items=yes for more details and to book.