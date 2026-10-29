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<p>FABULOUS PINK: Stanley\\u2019s Lou and Anne Sirca (left), Leanne Vickers, Rob Dickie, winner of the most creative use of pink Wendy Kelly with Indigo Vineyard\\u2019s Kim Rowley at at last year\\u2019s fundraiser for the McGrath Foundation. PHOTO: Coral Cooksley </p>\\n
<p>FABULOUS PINK: Stanley\\u2019s Lou and Anne Sirca (left), Leanne Vickers, Rob Dickie, winner of the most creative use of pink Wendy Kelly with Indigo Vineyard\\u2019s Kim Rowley at at last year\\u2019s fundraiser for the McGrath Foundation. PHOTO: Coral Cooksley </p>\\n

FABULOUS PINK: Stanley’s Lou and Anne Sirca (left), Leanne Vickers, Rob Dickie, winner of the most creative use of pink Wendy Kelly with Indigo Vineyard’s Kim Rowley at at last year’s fundraiser for the McGrath Foundation. PHOTO: Coral Cooksley

What's On across the Indigo Shire
Coral Cooksley
October 29, 2026 • 01:00

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