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Beechworth koala sightings driving online interest

<p>A LOCAL ON A WALK: Koala sightings are common across the Beechworth streets, including this one spotted recently near the Beechworth CFA headquarters. PHOTO: Beechworth CFA</p>\\n
<p>A LOCAL ON A WALK: Koala sightings are common across the Beechworth streets, including this one spotted recently near the Beechworth CFA headquarters. PHOTO: Beechworth CFA</p>\\n

A LOCAL ON A WALK: Koala sightings are common across the Beechworth streets, including this one spotted recently near the Beechworth CFA headquarters. PHOTO: Beechworth CFA

Koala sightings continue to spark curiosity across the region
Bailey Zimmermann
October 30, 2026 • 02:00

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