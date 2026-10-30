Beechworth koala sightings driving online interest

Recent koala sightings in the streets of Beechworth may be driving a surge in online interest, according to Google Trends data. The search analysis - examining search interest over the past five years for koala sightings across North East Victoria - links Beechworth and Wangaratta with searches relating to koalas, alongside well-known regional destinations including Chiltern-Mount Pilot National Park and Warby-Ovens National Park. The data suggests interest in the marsupial has remained consistent over the years, whether inspired by social media sightings, weekend wildlife adventures or simple curiosity. The findings come amid a number of posts circulating on local social media pages showing koalas in and around Beechworth. Beechworth CFA posted about their “latest applicant” when a koala was caught walking past the Victoria Road brigade headquarters. Others have also been caught wandering near the supermarket on Loch Street and the footpath of Camp Street. While kangaroos, wombats and birdlife are common sights across the North East, a koala sighting often generates particular interest, especially when it occurs close to homes, businesses or busy streets. Nearby areas such as Beechworth Historic Park are well known for their wildlife, according to Parks Victoria, with koalas often found among the forks of trees. The Chiltern-Mount Pilot National Park contains the highest number of mammal, bird and reptile species recorded at any Box-Ironbark site, making it a popular destination for wildlife spotting and photography. This article was produced as part of a Google Trends licensing initiative. It uses Google Trends data to explore search interest in koala sightings in North East Victoria. Google Trends data is aggregated and anonymous. Search interest is measured on a relative scale and does not represent total search volume.