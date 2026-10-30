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Indigo towns emerge as photography favourites in North East

<p>CAPTURE THIS: Beechworth\\'s Historic Precinct is a premier attraction for photographers as the town emerged as a high-interest location for snapping photos in the North East.</p>\\n
<p>CAPTURE THIS: Beechworth\\'s Historic Precinct is a premier attraction for photographers as the town emerged as a high-interest location for snapping photos in the North East.</p>\\n

CAPTURE THIS: Beechworth's Historic Precinct is a premier attraction for photographers as the town emerged as a high-interest location for snapping photos in the North East.

Search trends place Beechworth, Rutherglen and Yackandandah in the frame
Bailey Zimmermann
October 30, 2026 • 06:00
Updated, October 30, 2026 • 06:11

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