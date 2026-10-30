Indigo towns emerge as photography favourites in North East

Beechworth, Rutherglen and Yackandandah remain among North East Victoria's most sought-after locations for photography and filming, according to Google Trends data. Data covering the past five years identified the towns among the region's most commonly searched destinations related to scenic photography and filming. Beechworth ranked second only to Bright in average search interest over the five-year period, with Rutherglen and Yackandandah also featuring prominently. The findings highlight ongoing interest in Beechworth's historic streetscapes, heritage architecture and picturesque surrounds. The town offers a mix of heritage backdrops, highlighted by the historic precinct, and rugged granite landscapes including Woolshed Falls, Lake Sambell and the gorge providing a mix of natural landscapes and water features. Rutherglen's vineyards and historic streets also appear to continue attracting photographers searching for scenic regional locations. Wineries, cellar doors, open farmland and country roads create scenes that capture the essence of the region's agricultural identity and tourism appeal. The town also features the ‘Birds of Seasons’ silo artwork by Wangaratta-artist Ronan Holdsworth. Yackandandah offers a different aesthetic, with much of its appeal centred on its charming village atmosphere. The town is surrounded by creeks, rolling hills and forested landscapes, allowing photographers to quickly move between built heritage and natural settings. The popularity of the towns may also reflect growing interest in regional travel photography, with visitors increasingly seeking out locations that offer distinctive local character. Beechworth, Rutherglen and Yackandandah each provide a unique visual identity, helping them stand out among Australia's most photographed regional destinations. Search interest appears to favour picturesque towns and heritage locations over more remote alpine settings in the North East, like Falls Creek and Mount Buffalo National Park. This article was produced as part of a Google Trends licensing initiative. It uses Google Trends data to explore search interest in photography and film shooting locations in North East Victoria. Google Trends data is aggregated and anonymous. Search interest is measured on a relative scale and does not represent total search volume.