BTC's Australian plays to entertain audiences

Audiences are in for a treat when Beechworth Theatre Company (BTC) performs four quick and funny plays in two weeks’ time at the Stanley Memorial Hall. The plays will also be performed the following weekend in Beechworth. BTC president Kath Buckingham said the theatre company provided a great opportunity to showcase acting talent from Beechworth and surrounding areas “We present good quality plays for our community,” she said. Kath said the theatre company had sought Australian plays for theatre’s November performances. The four plays include ‘Fig Jam’, ‘Two Women and a Chair’ and ‘I Hate Abba’ by Melbourne-based playwright Michael Olsen and the ‘Husband Murderers Support Group’ by Brisbane-based playwright Hugh O’Brien. ‘Fig Jam’ and ‘I Hate Abba’ plays also have a little drama. BTC’s Brad Buckingham, directing the ‘I Hate Abba’ play, said the performance centred around character Maddie O’Reilly and her two daughters. Maddie is concussed in a mosh pit at a musical festival and confesses to one of her daughters she had a fling with ABBA’s Bennie Anderson on a tour in 1977 and she is Bernie’s daughter. Is it true? “We hope the audience will have a bit of fun of trying to figure out if they believe Maddie,” Brad said. For actor Kathy Bosland playing the role of daughter Jill, the upcoming performance is exciting. Kathy recalled acting in a play when a youngster in grade six with the thrill she felt afterwards. “I’ve always wanted to try theatre again,” she said. Actor Julie Groth said she looked forward to performing the character of Maddie O’Reilly. “I think it has the comedy aspect as well as a few serious undertones,” she said. Actor Cassie Horn, who plays the other daughter Daina, said she used to be in theatre in her younger days. “I'm also in the play ‘Husband Murderers Support Group’ and it's been really fun to get back into theatre,” she said. Ten actors are taking part across the four plays. Brad is also directing the ‘Husband Murderers Support Group’ while BTC’s Janet Tweedie is directing ‘Fig Jam’ and Kath Buckingham is directing ‘Two women and a Chair.’ Performance dates are slated for 14 (at 4.30pm) and 15 (at 2pm) November at the Stanley Memorial Hall and 21 (at 7.30pm) and 22 (at 2pm) November at Beechworth Servicemen's Memorial Hall. Visit the BTC website www.beechworththeatrecompany.com.au for tickets.