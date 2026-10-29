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BTC's Australian plays to entertain audiences

<p>OUTRAGE: Cathie Horne playing character Daina (left) with Julie Groth (playing Maddie) and Kathy Bosland (playing Jill) at Monday\\u2019s rehearsal in Beechworth. PHOTO: Coral Cooksley </p>\\n
<p>OUTRAGE: Cathie Horne playing character Daina (left) with Julie Groth (playing Maddie) and Kathy Bosland (playing Jill) at Monday\\u2019s rehearsal in Beechworth. PHOTO: Coral Cooksley </p>\\n

OUTRAGE: Cathie Horne playing character Daina (left) with Julie Groth (playing Maddie) and Kathy Bosland (playing Jill) at Monday’s rehearsal in Beechworth. PHOTO: Coral Cooksley

Beechworth Theatre Company performs four quick and funny plays locally in two weeks’ time
Coral Cooksley
October 29, 2026 • 01:00

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