Junction’s 2026 Gift Drive returns to support local families

For many families, Christmas can be a difficult time and a simple act of kindness can bring joy, dignity and connection to those who need it most. That’s why businesses and community members across the Wangaratta region are urged to get behind Junction Support Services’ Annual Gift Drive again and support children and young people who might otherwise have nothing to unwrap on Christmas Day. “Every year, we see firsthand how much these gifts mean to the children and young people we support,” said Junction’s Gift Drive coordinator Ben Corio. “A single gift can turn a difficult Christmas into a hopeful one, and that’s why the Junction Gift Drive is one of the most joyful things we do – not because of the presents themselves, but because of what they represent: dignity, hope and the feeling that someone in the community cares. “We’re inviting businesses and community members to join us again this year and help make Christmas brighter for local families.” Last year, the Gift Drive supported 261 families and 499 young people, many of whom would not have received a gift without community generosity. As demand for support continues to rise across the region, Junction aims to reach even more families in 2026. Junction CEO Megan Hanley says the Gift Drive is becoming increasingly vital as families across the region face growing pressures. “We know the cost of living is placing enormous strain on families, and many are reaching out for support for the first time,” she said. “The Gift Drive is a simple, powerful way our community can stand beside those experiencing personal challenges. "Every donation, big or small, helps ensure a child wakes up to something special on Christmas morning. "We are deeply grateful for the generosity shown year after year.” Throughout the Gift Drive, Junction is seeking donations of new, unwrapped gifts suitable for children and young people aged 0–18, including toys, books, clothing, self care items and vouchers. Financial donations are also welcome and will be used to purchase age appropriate gifts, particularly for older teens – a group that is consistently the hardest to source donations for. While everyone loves buying presents for toddlers and children it is important not to forget the older age groups, the gift drive page on Junction's website has gift suggestions for all age groups. You can also make a financial contribution through Junction’s website and Junction will purchase gifts on your behalf, ensuring donations reach age groups most in need. Wangaratta drop-off locations include the Wangaratta Library at 21 Docker St – for small donations, and Junction Support Services Wangaratta Office at Unit 2/54 Ovens St – for large donations Visit junction.org.au to find a full list of supporting businesses and additional drop-off locations.