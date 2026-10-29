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Junction’s 2026 Gift Drive returns to support local families

<p>GIVE FROM THE HEART: Junction\\'s Gift Drive coordinator Ben Corio (Junction\\u2019s community engagement and impact manager) and Angela Kavanagh (children\\u2019s specialist worker) at Junction Support Services Wangaratta Office at Unit 2/54 Ovens St, one of the local drop-off location for those able to give. </p>\\n
<p>GIVE FROM THE HEART: Junction\\'s Gift Drive coordinator Ben Corio (Junction\\u2019s community engagement and impact manager) and Angela Kavanagh (children\\u2019s specialist worker) at Junction Support Services Wangaratta Office at Unit 2/54 Ovens St, one of the local drop-off location for those able to give. </p>\\n

GIVE FROM THE HEART: Junction's Gift Drive coordinator Ben Corio (Junction’s community engagement and impact manager) and Angela Kavanagh (children’s specialist worker) at Junction Support Services Wangaratta Office at Unit 2/54 Ovens St, one of the local drop-off location for those able to give.

Last year, the Gift Drive supported 261 families and 499 young people
October 29, 2026 • 01:00
Updated, October 29, 2026 • 11:40

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