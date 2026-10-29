CareFlight arms everyday Australians with the skills to save lives and speed recovery

CareFlight’s free Trauma Care Workshop in Rutherglen is set to equip participants with life-saving skills next weekend. Delivered by highly experienced doctors, paramedics and nurses, the training is focused on offering hands-on, scenario-based trauma care training using lifelike medical mannequins and simulated accident scenes. It equips potential first responders with the necessary skills to save lives and speed recovery after a trauma accident. Head of education and training, Margarita Obeid, said these skills were particularly important in rural and remote locations where health services can be stretched in emergencies. “When a medical emergency happens, help can sometimes be hours away - especially in rural and remote communities,” she said. “Often the people who first find themselves at the scene will be a local teacher, farmer, mechanic or another community member. “That’s why we are committed to equipping everyday Australians with skills that will allow them to provide care before professional help arrives.” Since 2011, CareFlight has delivered thousands of workshops helping participants learn essential skills required to handle medical emergencies. The Rutherglen eight-hour workshop will be held at 38 Murphy Street on Sunday 8 November from 8am to 4pm and has been booked out. For further information or to enquire about available CareFlight Trauma Workshop courses, reach out to the education team at education@careflight.org.