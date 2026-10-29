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CareFlight arms everyday Australians with the skills to save lives and speed recovery

<p>LIFE-SAVING SKILLS: A CareFlight workshop will be held in Rutherglen on 8 November.</p>\\n
<p>LIFE-SAVING SKILLS: A CareFlight workshop will be held in Rutherglen on 8 November.</p>\\n

LIFE-SAVING SKILLS: A CareFlight workshop will be held in Rutherglen on 8 November.

Free Rutherglen workshop to be held on 8 November
Ovens and Murray Advertiser
October 29, 2026 • 01:00

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