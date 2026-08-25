Regions must get fair share of energy transition benefits: MP

Indi Independent federal MP Helen Haines is leading the call for a national framework to ensure regional communities get a fair share of the economic benefits of the renewable energy transition. Dr Haines, together with Community Strong federal MP for Wentworth Allegra Spender, moved a motion in federal parliament on Monday calling on the government to establish a permanent, nationally consistent framework that requires minimum community benefit contributions be paid from renewable energy proponents to communities hosting their infrastructure. The framework would require community benefit funds to deliver intergenerational benefits to communities, while also supporting local governments manage their growing responsibilities in facilitating the energy transition. Dr Haines said this will give communities greater clarity about what to expect when dealing with proponents while providing proponents with more certainty and consistency about what they need to bring to the table. She said there was an opportunity to learn from proponents already doing this well and establish a stronger national standard. “The transition will not succeed if regional Australia feels it’s something being done to communities rather than something being built with them," Dr Haines said. “There are renewable energy proponents doing excellent work with communities, and we should learn from those examples. “The goal isn't to make it harder to build renewable energy...it’s to make sure we build it well, in partnership with the people who call these places home.” Dr Haines said the motion also notes the growing national conversation about community benefits from major infrastructure, including AI data centres.