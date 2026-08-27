Grants fund much-needed trailer for Beechworth scouts

A trailer recently purchased by 1st Beechworth Scouts was packed with gear when 15 cubs headed with to a pre-Cuboree event in Benalla last weekend. The much-needed trailer had been bought with the help of a $10,000 community grant from the Community Bank Beechworth & District (Bendigo Bank) and a $2000 grant from Indigo Shire Council. The group of 15 cubs joined other 1st Scout groups from the Northern Region Unit 309 - Benalla, Myrtleford, and Yackandandah - at the Benalla Scout Hall with 36 cubs overall taking part for the two-night camp. 1st Beechworth Scouts Group cub leader Hannah Hunt said the camp was a great way for cubs in different groups to get to know each other before they headed to a main Cuboree in Melbourne. The Cuboree in Melbourne is to be held in the next school holidays draws cubs aged from eight to 11 years old from across Victoria. “The Benalla weekend helped cubs to prepare for the big event,” Hannah said. “They also know what type of activities to expect as well as they get to know their leaders as the regional unit will be together." Hannah said over the Benalla weekend, each leader made up their own activity for the cubs to undertake. Among them included a hike to Jaycee Island for a walk and kick ball activity. Another was a fire lighting activity known as a bow drill to start a campfire creating friction by rubbing sticks together using softwood. One of four others was a spider web activity about team building with creative problem solving and following directions. 1st Beechworth Scouts Group leader Rachelle Verlin said the Benalla Cuboree was a great way to build skills such as leadership and resilience and make friends ready for the Melbourne Cuboree. “They learn to do things independently with practical hands-on experience,” she said. Community bank board member Mark Roach said it was wonderful to support local groups like the 1st Beechworth Scouts through the Community Bank grant program. “Scouting leaders and volunteers do a great job and this trailer will make a real difference to what the group can offer kids in Beechworth,” he said. With the main purpose of the trailer to take equipment, supplies and luggage on scout adventures, Rachelle said it had also been helpful for small tasks such as taking 10 wheelie bins to Evan Taylor Transport with a recycle depot as part of the 10-cent deposit container scheme. Rachelle said the 1st Beechworth Scout group is supported by Last St Brewery, Bridge Road Brewery, the Hibernian and the Empire Hotel where the group has a bin. “We also have some bins at the Scout Hall,” she said. "The fundraiser helps supports our activities.”