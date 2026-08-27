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Grants fund much-needed trailer for Beechworth scouts

<p>EXCITED: 1st Beechworth Scouts Group cubs and leaders with Community Bank Beechworth & District (Bendigo Bank) Board member Mark Roach (back right) before the Scout group set off to Benalla.</p>\\n
<p>EXCITED: 1st Beechworth Scouts Group cubs and leaders with Community Bank Beechworth & District (Bendigo Bank) Board member Mark Roach (back right) before the Scout group set off to Benalla.</p>\\n

EXCITED: 1st Beechworth Scouts Group cubs and leaders with Community Bank Beechworth & District (Bendigo Bank) Board member Mark Roach (back right) before the Scout group set off to Benalla.

A recently bought trailer by a Scout group was packed with gear when cubs headed to Benalla
Coral Cooksley
August 27, 2026 • 05:00

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