Antique and collectible lovers flock to Chiltern

One of regional Australia's largest antique and collectible shows drew a crowd of around 1000 people from across Victoria and beyond to Chiltern last weekend. Chiltern Tourism’s Emma Williams said the fabulous Chiltern Antiques and Collectibles Fair running for 33 years created a buzz around town with the huge crowd also supporting local business. “Event numbers were up 30 per cent on last year and I was quite blown away,” she said. “The fundraiser allows us to do other community activities and supports a variety of local projects.” Emma said vendors came from as far as Fern Tree Gully, Frankston, Bendigo, Cohuna with some more locally from Corowa and a stallholders for the first time from Albury. “There were 16 vendors across 21 stalls,” she said. Emma said the Friday night opening drew 100 antique and collectible lovers. “I love community stories and one of those highlights included two friends who get together - one from Ballarat and the other from Albury who attend the fair every year,” she said. “It’s such a community event and they have been doing this for the last 10 years. “They had lunch in the cafe and then enjoyed an afternoon tea with scones, jam and cream. "The fair brings the community together and we have wonderful volunteers at the door doing a great job as well. “There was such a variation of items from bespoke jewellery to taxidermied turtles with something for everyone.” Other items but not least included fine china, silverware, book coins, glassware, pottery, furniture, tools, toys, records, memorabilia and everything in between. “Many traders said they would be back again next year,” Emma said. Organised and run by dedicated volunteers from Chiltern Tourism and Development Inc., the annual event is held in the Memorial Hall in Conness Street