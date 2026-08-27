Anglicans mark anniversary

Beechworth's Anglican parishioners celebrated the 25th anniversary of Reverend Matthew Healy's ordination to the priesthood following mass in historic Christ Church on 23 August. The service, at which Fr. Matthew officiated with Fr. Bill Squire and Lay Reader Bob van Oort, included the church's occasional 'kelpie choir' singing in four parts and leading the congregation in 'Matthew's Mass’. This contemporary setting for the holy eucharist was composed to commemorate the life of Matthew Stephens (1974-2000), the son of longtime Beechworth residents Wendy and Mark Stephens, who now live in Wangaratta. Following Matthew’s death Mark wrote the Mass that was then arranged for soprano, alto, tenor and bass by fellow musician and Christ Church organist Sandra Williams. Members of the Christ Church community gathered after Sunday's service for morning tea to mark Fr. Matthew's anniversary. It was formally celebrated on 24 August - the Feast of Saint Bartholomew, Apostle and Martyr - with a thanksgiving Mass in Our Lady's Chapel, Holy Trinity Cathedral Wangaratta. Fr. Matthew is Beechworth’s and Eldorado’s parish priest and Archdeacon to the Ordinary, assisting the Bishop, in Wangaratta’s Anglican Diocese.