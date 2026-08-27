Mid-year festive fun

A mid-year event held over the past two years by a local community group turned into a fun Christmas in July celebration for the first time this year. The festive occasion recently held by the Wooragee neighbourhood group earlier this month had been planned for July but rescheduled due to a power outage. Neil Townsend said the day has been an enjoyable catch up with neighbours in a social setting at the Wooragee Community Hall. The pot luck Christmas lunch had plenty of scrumptious food with everyone bringing a plate. “Our new neighbours at Star Lane Winery dropped of some wine for the neighbours’ get-together,” Neil said. Festive trimmings included a Christmas 'deciduous' tree set up for kids to create tree decorations. “The 'young at heart’ laughed their way through a crafty afternoon making decorations,” Neil said.