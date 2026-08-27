Social media
Home page>News>Community>Mid-year festive fun
Community

Mid-year festive fun

<p>FAMILY FUN: Trevor, Catherine and Brook Arnold had a great time at the Wooragee Neighbourhood Christmas in July event .</p>\\n
<p>FAMILY FUN: Trevor, Catherine and Brook Arnold had a great time at the Wooragee Neighbourhood Christmas in July event .</p>\\n

FAMILY FUN: Trevor, Catherine and Brook Arnold had a great time at the Wooragee Neighbourhood Christmas in July event .

A mid-year get-together by a local community group turned into a fun Christmas in July event
Ovens and Murray Advertiser
August 27, 2026 • 02:00

Subscription required to continue reading this article

Related stories
1

Anglicans mark anniversary

2

Antique and collectible lovers flock to Chiltern

3

Kitchen table conversation about Beechworth’s future take off

4

Grants fund much-needed trailer for Beechworth scouts

5

Green team pitches into Beechworth parks

OTHER ARTICLES

Most popular stories

Digital Editions

Ovens & Murray Advertiser, Friday, August 21, 2026

Ovens & Murray Advertiser, Friday, August 21, 2026
Ovens & Murray Advertiser, Friday, August 21, 2026
News

Locals launch official campaign to reopen Stanley School

Locals launch official campaign to reopen Stanley School
Locals launch official campaign to reopen Stanley School
News

Legacy in stone: Wangaratta remembers Thommo and Vadim

Legacy in stone: Wangaratta remembers Thommo and Vadim
Legacy in stone: Wangaratta remembers Thommo and Vadim
News

Bright to stay

Bright to stay
Bright to stay