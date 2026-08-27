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Art exhibition shows Chiltern in full colour

<p>TALENTED: Artists Louise Hazelton (left), Belinda Adams, Yasmin Chambers, Janice Graham, Andrea Excell and Quentin Bell showcased their work last weekend in the Chiltern Courthouse.</p>\\n
<p>TALENTED: Artists Louise Hazelton (left), Belinda Adams, Yasmin Chambers, Janice Graham, Andrea Excell and Quentin Bell showcased their work last weekend in the Chiltern Courthouse.</p>\\n

TALENTED: Artists Louise Hazelton (left), Belinda Adams, Yasmin Chambers, Janice Graham, Andrea Excell and Quentin Bell showcased their work last weekend in the Chiltern Courthouse.

An art exhibition drew held in the Chiltern Courthouse last weekend drew around 300 art lovers
Coral Cooksley
August 27, 2026 • 02:00

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