Art exhibition shows Chiltern in full colour

An exhibition ‘Wonderful Watercolourists of Chiltern and Surrounds’ held in the historic Chiltern Courthouse last weekend drew around 300 art lovers through the doors. A diverse collection of 65 original watercolour works inspired by landscapes, wildlife and everyday life showcased local creative talent. Artists Louise Hazelton, Belinda Adams, Yasmin Chambers, Janice Graham, Andrea Excell, Quentin Bell and Daniel Cottom exhibited their work. Belinda Adams said although the artists had been in different exhibitions before, the event had been the first time the group of seven watercolour artists joined together for the showcase. “We sold 20 artworks as well as some unframed ones but mounted and watercolour cards,” she said. “There are quite a few artists in Chiltern who paint in watercolour and the artworks are more affordable.” Belinda said the successful event drawing people from around the region and beyond over the two-day exhibition included people who called in on their way from Sydney to Melbourne. “The exhibition benefited from the Chiltern Antique and Collectibles Fair that drew people to town too,” she said. “The exhibition gave us a great chance to showcase our paintings getting together as a little community. “We’ve already booked in for next year and will be having an annual event from now on.” Belinda said it is important to use the courthouse as a venue. “It's an exceptional venue regularly seen in the news and brings the courthouse to life,” she said. The artist said the space had morphed into an increasing used space over the last two or three years. “This has been fantastic,” she said. An official opening at 3pm on the Saturday had a jam-packed courthouse where around 50 people enjoyed drinks, nibbles while chatting to artists.