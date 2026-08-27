Locals launch official campaign to reopen Stanley School

For Stanley’s Laura Nicholson reopening the Stanley School will increase community engagement to an already strong local community in bringing education back to the village. Ms Nicolson with her partner who have a one-year-old daughter attended the launch of the official campaign to reopen the school on Saturday. “I feel it will be a creative school with the research that's been undertaken and would be a hub of action,” she said. Stanley School Working Group (SSWG) member for the campaign – Dannielle Bell, said the well-attended and successful event drew more than 50 people, mostly locals. “The campaign’s aim is to create more visibility, community support and momentum working towards the school opening,” she said. Dannielle said positive discussions remained ongoing with the Victorian Department of Education. The SSWG working team member also said a recommendation for the school’s reopening is set to be submitted to the Minister of Education after the Victorian Building Authority has undertaken a building evaluation. “Everything is ready to go and we’re waiting for the authority to undertake the building research with a report,” she said. Dannielle said the working group’s research shows the Department of Education how serious the community is about the significant need for a school to operate in Stanley. Comprehensive research by the group has included community consultation, demographic analysis as well as demonstrating that potential enrolments met criteria. “More families have moved into the Stanley community with more education providers are needed within the local area,” Dannielle said. “From a community point of view, a reopened school will be great for our kids offering a valuable resource and people have taken an interest to get it going. “There is a need for innovation for real life learning, and the school will be a real drawcard for people looking for good learning opportunities. “A lot of people outside Stanley community are watching as well, and who also might be looking for opportunities like Stanley.” Dannielle said although AI can enhance learning in positive ways in a changing education landscape, community connection is integral to learning. These include multi-generational connections, community capacity building and as well as outdoor education providing an enormous opportunity for a rich and vibrant learning environment. “Children will engage in a creative and thriving school,” Danielle said. “We are committed on the long-term education journey.” Independent candidate for Benambra Dr Lachie McKeeman, Liberal candidate for Benambra Steve Martin, and Indigo Shire councillor Scott Landells also attended the event to support the campaign. Dannielle said an incredible display created about the school’s history and where the school is at now, is on show at the school. The school closed 14 years ago and remains on record as a school without enrolments. The building has been maintained as a valuable community space and post office by community volunteers since then. An Expression of Interest can be registered at https://reopenstanleyschool.com/. The SSWG is a sub-branch of the not-for-profit volunteer association, the Stanley Collective set up to represent Stanley community interests and to advocate for residents and businesses.