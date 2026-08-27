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Locals launch official campaign to reopen Stanley School

<p>SUCCESS: A more then 50-strong crowd of supporters packed into the Stanley School on Saturday for the campaign launch.</p>\\n
<p>SUCCESS: A more then 50-strong crowd of supporters packed into the Stanley School on Saturday for the campaign launch.</p>\\n

SUCCESS: A more then 50-strong crowd of supporters packed into the Stanley School on Saturday for the campaign launch.

A successful event drew more than 50 people for a campaign launch to reopen Stanley School
Coral Cooksley
August 27, 2026 • 05:00

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