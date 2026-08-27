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Kitchen table conversation about Beechworth’s future take off

<p>CONTRIBUTED: Beechworth Inc members and some members from the community shared great ideas at the first kitchen table conversation held in Beechworth last Wednesday. PHOTO: Beechworth Inc.</p>\\n
<p>CONTRIBUTED: Beechworth Inc members and some members from the community shared great ideas at the first kitchen table conversation held in Beechworth last Wednesday. PHOTO: Beechworth Inc.</p>\\n

CONTRIBUTED: Beechworth Inc members and some members from the community shared great ideas at the first kitchen table conversation held in Beechworth last Wednesday. PHOTO: Beechworth Inc.

The first round of ‘kitchen table conversations’ about Beechworth’s future a great success
Coral Cooksley
August 27, 2026 • 05:00

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