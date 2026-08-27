Kitchen table conversation about Beechworth’s future take off

Organisers rated the first round of ‘kitchen table conversations’ about Beechworth’s future held last Wednesday evening a great success. Beechworth History and Heritage Society (BHHS) secretary Peter Kenyon led the discussion for the event organised by Beechworth Inc. for its members including other members of the community in the Beechworth RSL Sub-Branch supper room. Peter said the event drew a more than expected 26 people. “It was good to hear concerns and ideas about the future of Beechworth”, he said. Beechworth Inc. member Katrina Witherow said positive responses and feedback from everyone indicated a worthwhile event. “People liked the idea of the conversations, and everyone was respectful with ideas put forward,” she said. “It was good, short and sharp with shared great ideas, and good for Beechworth Inc. to get the conversations off the ground for the first time.” BHHS is encouraging all residents to participate in the kitchen table conversations (KTC) about Beechworth’s future. The conversations are to be hosted as Beechworth approaches the 175th anniversary, next year, of gold’s discovery on what became the Ovens field and starts to look towards the community’s bicentenary in 2052. Peter said these anniversaries provided an important opportunity for people who call Beechworth home to reflect on what they value about the community and discuss what they want the town to be like over the next quarter century. “It’s a great chance to have your say and is open to everyone who lives, works, studies, volunteers and operates businesses here,” Peter said. “We need to protect what we have with our valuable our heritage and for future generations.” Peter said young people are encouraged to take part as they have an enormous stake in the community’s future. The conversations are informal, small-group discussions that give people a welcoming and respectful setting in which they can share their experiences, concerns, ideas and hopes. The KTC model was developed by the Victorian Women’s Trust and has been adapted and used in communities across the country. Peter said the idea is to bring colleagues, friends and neighbours and other people together who live in or linked to the 3747 postcode. “3747 includes Murmungee, Woolshed, Wooragee and Stanley in the catchment.,” he said. Peter said he looked forward to wide range of demographic with broad engagement with people keen to take part. People can access the KTC host pack at beechworthhistoryandheritage.com/post/beechworth-175 to participate and follow the instructions. The pack explains how to organise a conversation, invite participants, guide discussion and the return of the conversation notes. There will be a there'll be a transparent report of conversations held.