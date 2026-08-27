Lack of health services in region costing time

Most of my life I have lived in capital cities but in 2024 I moved to Rutherglen in Victoria. Last Thursday while playing golf I managed to slip and required medical attention. As a result the doctor asked that I have an ultrasound done so that she could give better advice re my condition. This seemed an easy thing to follow up and get done. Unfortunately I was just not prepared for the advice from the following: Corowa Hospital an appointment may be available in 4 weeks time, Albury 8 weeks, Yarrawonga 8 weeks and Wangaratta 8 weeks. Thankfully my condition and pain are bearable, but what if it wasn’t. The appalling lack of services in this region is very concerning. John Enderby, Rutherglen