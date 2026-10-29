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Rappel firefighters back at Ovens, strengthening rapid attack capability

<p>AIRBORNE ATTACK: Crews rappel from helicopters directly into the fireground, where they work to contain or slow the spread of the fire. PHOTO: FFMVic</p>\\n
<p>AIRBORNE ATTACK: Crews rappel from helicopters directly into the fireground, where they work to contain or slow the spread of the fire. PHOTO: FFMVic</p>\\n

AIRBORNE ATTACK: Crews rappel from helicopters directly into the fireground, where they work to contain or slow the spread of the fire. PHOTO: FFMVic

Crews begin specialist training ahead of fire season
October 29, 2026 • 01:00

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