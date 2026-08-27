Indigo Interview: A rewarding career in education

Jenny Hogan was born in Melbourne but spent most of her childhood on a rural property just outside of the historic town of Romsey in the Macedon Ranges. “We moved from Melbourne to Beechworth at the end of 2017, and it has easily been the best decision we have ever made,” Jenny said. What did you do workwise? I have spent my entire life in education, recently retiring as a school principal after a rewarding 40-year career. While much of my career was dedicated to Catholic education as a teacher and principal in Melbourne, I most recently had the privilege of serving our regional community as the principal of St Joseph’s Primary School in Chiltern. What led you to your role/career? I have always loved working with children, and having the opportunity to shape their future education is a true privilege. My passion for teaching and my desire to make a meaningful difference in the lives of young people are what ultimately led me to this career. What did you love about your work? There were so many rewarding aspects of both teaching and leading a school as principal. As a teacher, I found immense satisfaction in watching each child grow and celebrating their individual successes. Reflecting on my career, the most beautiful part of the journey is that across all 40 years, I never stopped learning. What do you do in the community? I currently volunteer at Quercus Beechworth with both the Community Kitchen and the Young Cooks program. I choose to volunteer because I truly believe these initiatives strengthen our community and make a meaningful difference. Is there an important community issue that you think needs addressing? Loneliness is a profound issue within our community and society in general, and it is often entirely invisible. Recognizing this silent struggle is why community-led initiatives are so vital for bringing people together. What would you do to solve change or improve that situation? If only there were more ways to weave our community closer together—whether through shared activities, hands-on volunteering, or intentional intergenerational opportunities where old and young can learn from one another. What do you see as one of the most important current world issues? Our climate and the way we look after our planet are absolutely vital to both our current generations and those yet to come. We are merely caretakers of this beautiful region, and the environmental choices we make today will directly shape the world our children and grandchildren inherit. If the person you would most like to meet came to Indigo Shire (past or present), or was already here, who would that be, what would you show them, and why? If I could choose anyone from history to visit our beautiful town, it would be Albert Einstein. I would love nothing more than to show him around our schools here in Beechworth, introduce him to our vibrant community-led organisations, and invite him to sit down for a chat over coffee. As a lifelong educator, I would eagerly ask him for his thoughts on how modern education has evolved—specifically, how we foster curiosity in the classroom today compared to his era. Given his brilliant, humanistic worldview, I would also love to gather his insights on how we can deepen our social connections and what actionable steps we can take to make our community an even better, more inclusive place for everyone to thrive. What book are you reading? I am just about to start ‘Fierceland‘ by Queanbeyan author, visual artist, rapper and poet Omar Musa.