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Training up in preparation for the fire season

<p>TRAINED UP: Local fire brigades recently took part in a mandatory entrapment training drill. PHOTOS: David Garcia</p>\\n
<p>TRAINED UP: Local fire brigades recently took part in a mandatory entrapment training drill. PHOTOS: David Garcia</p>\\n

TRAINED UP: Local fire brigades recently took part in a mandatory entrapment training drill. PHOTOS: David Garcia

A recent annual training day took place at the Wooragee Fire Brigade volunteer fire station
Coral Cooksley
September 30, 2026 • 02:00

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