Training up in preparation for the fire season

A recent annual training day hosted by Wooragee Fire Brigade at its volunteer fire station kicked off with a traditional breakfast. Wooragee Fire Brigade captain Jeff Vogt said the brigade started the event around five years ago, with six fire brigades from the Hume Region’s local area Bogong Group. Stanley, Beechworth, Indigo Valley, Yackandandah, Allans Flat and Wooragee Fire Brigades take part in the annual event. “It's a good way for the locals fire brigades to get together,” captain Vogt said. An entrapment drill, also known as a burnover training drill, followed the breakfast, a safety exercise when fighting bushfires. Captain Vogt said the hose is disconnected and placed in the truck, firefighters go into the cabin, pull the heat shield down and activate the sprinklers on the truck before a mayday call as part of the drill. “This is a mandatory CFA drill and you know what to do for preparation in case the situation arises,” he said. “These are part of the requirement in preparation, and we undertake these every 12 months. “The drills make sure everyone is up to standard and ready to go for the summer season." It’s a good way to get to know your fellow volunteers, build camaraderie and you need to know everyone on the fireground. Captain Vogt said a mandatory hazardous trees familiarisation program is also undertaken online through a local learning hub. Around 40 volunteers took part on the training day.