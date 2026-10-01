Local CFA encourages women to explore volunteering opportunities

Community members have a chance to take part in some fire brigade activities in a recruiting day aimed to encourage women to become volunteers. The Women’s CFA Try Day being held on 8 November runs from 9am to 1pm at the Beechworth Fire Brigade station located at 3-5 Victoria Road. Beechworth’s Samia O’Riley has already recently signed up as a new recruit. Samia completed practical and theory training including an online course and is now a qualified Beechworth Fire Brigade volunteer. The 23-year-old said she has always had an interest in helping people and studied a double degree in nursing and paramedicine. With not many opportunities for paramedics who work in emergency health care, Samia has taken up her love of helping people with a career as a registered nurse at Northeast Health Wangaratta. “I wanted to be in the front line for emergency services and have signed up to take part with a different aspect to a health focus,” she said. “I’m involved in helping the community in a different way through the CFA." Samia said the environment is important to the community. “We take pride in our town and it’s special to be part of the CFA,” she said. Participants in the CFA Try Day can don CFA gear, be in the CFA truck and take part in a grass-fire scenario as well as having a go at using firefighting equipment. A chance to try forcible entry and extinguisher training are also on the agenda while station tours will take place with people discovering what happens behind the scenes. Local CFA volunteers will meet and greet, and people can learn about volunteering and training pathways. Beechworth Fire Brigade’s Hannah Hunt said it was a wonderful opportunity to have a go, ask questions and discover a variety of ways people can contribute to CFA. Morning tea and lunch will be provided, with registration required for catering. To register for the event via Humanitix visit https://events.humanitix.com/womens-cfa-try-day