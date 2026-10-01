Social media
Home page>News>Local CFA encourages wom...
News

Local CFA encourages women to explore volunteering opportunities

<p>HAPPY RECRUITS: Recent recruits to the Beechworth Fire Brigade Donald Patson (left), Jessica Nawawi and Samia O\\u2019Riley. PHOTO: Hannah Hunt</p>\\n
<p>HAPPY RECRUITS: Recent recruits to the Beechworth Fire Brigade Donald Patson (left), Jessica Nawawi and Samia O\\u2019Riley. PHOTO: Hannah Hunt</p>\\n

HAPPY RECRUITS: Recent recruits to the Beechworth Fire Brigade Donald Patson (left), Jessica Nawawi and Samia O’Riley. PHOTO: Hannah Hunt

A chance for women to take part in fire brigade activities in a recruiting day for volunteers
Coral Cooksley
October 1, 2026 • 06:00

Subscription required to continue reading this article

Related stories
1

$3M sought to help support men's sheds

2

Haines opens $150,000 grants program

3

What’s On

4

Get to know your town at Beechworth Welcome Expo

5

Discussing the soundtrack to your life

OTHER ARTICLES

Most popular stories

News

Discussing the soundtrack to your life

Discussing the soundtrack to your life
Discussing the soundtrack to your life
News

Indigo Interview: A love of life-long learning

Indigo Interview: A love of life-long learning
Indigo Interview: A love of life-long learning
Sport

Rutherglen shooter beats the world's best to claim junior crown

Rutherglen shooter beats the world's best to claim junior crown
Rutherglen shooter beats the world's best to claim junior crown
Emergency Services

P-plater has utility impounded in Chiltern, police nab 46 drivers over long weekend

P-plater has utility impounded in Chiltern, police nab 46 drivers over long weekend
P-plater has utility impounded in Chiltern, police nab 46 drivers over long weekend