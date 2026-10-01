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Discussing the soundtrack to your life

<p>A PLAYLIST FOR THE AFTERLIFE: Beechworth singer Kath Buckingham (left) and Good2GoCollective\\u2019s Lori Callaghan at last month\\u2019s Death Caf\\u00E9 in Beechworth.</p>\\n
<p>A PLAYLIST FOR THE AFTERLIFE: Beechworth singer Kath Buckingham (left) and Good2GoCollective\\u2019s Lori Callaghan at last month\\u2019s Death Caf\\u00E9 in Beechworth.</p>\\n

A PLAYLIST FOR THE AFTERLIFE: Beechworth singer Kath Buckingham (left) and Good2GoCollective’s Lori Callaghan at last month’s Death Café in Beechworth.

Beechworth’s Kath Buckingham led a conversation on funeral music at a Death Café last month
Coral Cooksley
October 1, 2026 • 06:00

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