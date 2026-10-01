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Local SES assist in major search near Albury

<p>COVERING THE TRACKS: Beechworth and Bright VICSES units were involved in the successful search and rescue of an Albury man last week. PHOTO: Beechworth VICSES Unit</p>\\n
<p>COVERING THE TRACKS: Beechworth and Bright VICSES units were involved in the successful search and rescue of an Albury man last week. PHOTO: Beechworth VICSES Unit</p>\\n

COVERING THE TRACKS: Beechworth and Bright VICSES units were involved in the successful search and rescue of an Albury man last week. PHOTO: Beechworth VICSES Unit

Beechworth and Bright units among successful search and rescue efforts at Lavington
Ovens and Murray Advertiser
October 1, 2026 • 06:00

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