Local SES assist in major search near Albury

North East VICSES units assisted in a near week-long major search for an Albury man last week who made a safe return to his family. Hamilton Valley man Daniel Trenchard-Harry, 28, was found by NSW Rural Fire Service volunteers on a private rural property on Urana Road, Lavington, about 2.30pm on Sunday 27 September, six days after being reported missing. He was located about 600 metres from his home, where he had been last seen about 6.30pm on Monday 21 September. Police and family had held grave concerns for Mr Trenchard-Harry's welfare owing to his health and medication requirements. Several appeals were made throughout the week as hundreds of people assisted in the search efforts in the area. Among those were volunteers from Beechworth and Bright VICSES units. Nine Beechworth SES members joined crews from across the region as part of the coordinated search effort. “We’re incredibly pleased to hear that Daniel has now been found and is being assessed by a medical team,” a unit spokesperson said. Bright Unit controller Graham Gales said a team from the unit assisted with the search last Friday, covering two different areas. Upon finding him, volunteers found Mr Trenchard-Harry sleeping by a dam. Mr Trenchard-Harry was reunited with his family after a short stay in hospital.