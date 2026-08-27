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Rescue with a difference

<p>RESCUED: Crews in action to rescue a Jack Russell Terrier on Monday after it became trapped down a mineshaft. PHOTO: Beechworth Fire Brigade.</p>\\n
<p>RESCUED: Crews in action to rescue a Jack Russell Terrier on Monday after it became trapped down a mineshaft. PHOTO: Beechworth Fire Brigade.</p>\\n

RESCUED: Crews in action to rescue a Jack Russell Terrier on Monday after it became trapped down a mineshaft. PHOTO: Beechworth Fire Brigade.

Beechworth Fire Brigade attended a rescue with a difference this week in Stanley
Coral Cooksley
August 27, 2026 • 05:00

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