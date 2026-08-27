Beechworth Fire Brigade attended a rescue with a difference this week. Brigade volunteer Hannah Hunt said the crew was the first on the scene at Red Hill Road in Stanley to assist in a multi-agency rescue of a 15-year-old Jack Russell Terrier. The dog had fallen down a mineshaft to a depth of about 10 metres on Monday. A local resident was out for a walk with the much-loved pet. Hannah said the brigade assessed the scene and the area safe for those involved with a Wangaratta-based Fire Rescue Victoria crew undertaking a high angle (rope) rescue. She said the dog was shaken but okay.