While Indigo Shire Council crews have been busy with a mop up and repairs from recent heavy rainfalls, an engineering assessment will soon be underway from significant damage to Beechworth's Chinese Gardens.

A section of drainage infrastructure has collapsed causing the ground above to subside.

A council spokesperson said crews have cordoned off the area to make it safe and are asking people to stay away.

“Our engineers have inspected the site and will need to wait until the water recedes before determining the next steps,” the spokesperson said.

Beechworth SES controller Samanatha Gatty said the unit handled four jobs with trees down on Sunday night and Monday morning with council undertaking jobs as well.

“We had one job where a tarp had to be placed over the roof,” she said

Samantha said there is one road closure near the Woolshed Road (Odonoghue Lane, Woolshed Road to Mcfeeters Road).

Yackandandah SES controller Jackie Ashman said trees had come down around the Dederang Road area and also along the Yackandandah- Beechworth Road as well as Back Creek Road with around 20 jobs attended to.

“We’ve gone through many chains on the chainsaws and will require a lot of maintenance," she said.

“There has been no building damage that we’re aware creeks are running freely but and at a high level with parts of the rail trail inundated with water.

“Our local policeman is fantastic and always willing to help."

Road closures as of Wednesday night included Chiltern – Wenkes Road at Freeway Underpass, Skerry Street, from Scott Street to Racecourse Road, Railway Access Road, from Racecourse Road to Epsom Road and Black Dog Creek Road, from School Road to Deep Creek Road.

Ben Valley Lane at Floodway in Yackandandah is also closed.

Check traffic.transport.vic.gov.au for updates.