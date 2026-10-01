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P-plater has utility impounded in Chiltern, police nab 46 drivers over long weekend

<p>TOWED OFF: Police impounded this utility at Chiltern on Thursday night following reports of burnouts. PHOTO: Victoria Police</p>\\n
<p>TOWED OFF: Police impounded this utility at Chiltern on Thursday night following reports of burnouts. PHOTO: Victoria Police</p>\\n

TOWED OFF: Police impounded this utility at Chiltern on Thursday night following reports of burnouts. PHOTO: Victoria Police

The 21-year-old was allegedly doing burnouts on Soldiers Road last Thursday night
Ovens and Murray Advertiser
October 1, 2026 • 06:00
Updated, October 1, 2026 • 06:19

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P-plater has utility impounded in Chiltern, police nab 46 drivers over long weekend

P-plater has utility impounded in Chiltern, police nab 46 drivers over long weekend
P-plater has utility impounded in Chiltern, police nab 46 drivers over long weekend