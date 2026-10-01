P-plater has utility impounded in Chiltern, police nab 46 drivers over long weekend

Police have impounded a utility after reports of a car doing burnouts last Thursday night on Soldiers Road in Chiltern prior to a long weekend crackdown on drink and drug driving over the long weekend. A Victoria Police spokesperson said Beechworth police arrived at the Soldiers Road scene about 11pm 24 September and spoke with multiple people about reports of burnouts. A blue utility belonging to a 21-year-old male P-plater was impounded for 30 days at a cost of $1225. The 21-year-old will be summoned to appear at court at a later date. Beechworth Police continue to respond and target areas of concern within the Indigo Shire, as part of the road safety initiative ‘Operation Siren’. The operation will run from September to November, focusing on speeding and other high-risk driving behaviours in areas with high pedestrian activity. The Chiltern incident preceded a four-day police crackdown on drivers flouting the law for the AFL Grand Final long weekend. Operation Scoreboard saw 46 motorists offending within the Wodonga Police Service Area, which encompasses the Indigo Shire. More than half of those offences were for speeding with 27 motorists detected going over the speed limit. There were five drug drivers caught along with five unregistered vehicles, two vehicle impoundments, four disobey road signs or signals and three unlicenced or disqualified drivers. More than 6500 traffic offences were detected statewide, a rise of almost 1500 offences against the same operation last year. Assistant Commissioner Mick Hermans urged motorists to remain vigilant, particularly on major highways to regional areas and around holiday hotspots. “We had a major focus on drink and drug drivers this weekend, and concerningly, despite our warnings to motorists, we have again seen incredibly high strike rates for those caught over the legal limit for alcohol and drugs," he said. “If you think you can drive irresponsibly – including drinking or taking drugs and driving – think again. "As the weather improves and we head towards the end of the year, our fleet of alcohol and drug testing vehicles will be out conducting testing anywhere, anytime, and at every opportunity.”