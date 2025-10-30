Social media
Thursday, 30.10.2025
Home page>News>Emergency Services

Emergency Services

Emergency Services

Emergency ambulance response times set back

Emergency ambulance response times set back
Emergency ambulance response times set back
Emergency Services

Ambo plea to save call-outs for sickest patients

Ambo plea to save call-outs for sickest patients
Ambo plea to save call-outs for sickest patients
Emergency Services

Seasonal firefighters help protect Victorian communities

Applications are open until 27 July for seasonal firefighter roles across Victori
Seasonal firefighters help protect Victorian communities
Seasonal firefighters help protect Victorian communities
Emergency Services

Firefighters contain slow moving Chiltern scrub fire

Around 10 CFA units from multiple local brigades fought the fire for more than two hours
Firefighters contain slow moving Chiltern scrub fire
Firefighters contain slow moving Chiltern scrub fire
Emergency Services

Planned burns to reduce risk of future bushfires

Planned burns to help reduce fire risk in North East Victori
Planned burns to reduce risk of future bushfires
Planned burns to reduce risk of future bushfires
Emergency Services

2000m2 Beechworth grass and scrub fire contained

17 FFMVic firefighters and multiple local CFA brigades responded to the blaze last Thursday
2000m2 Beechworth grass and scrub fire contained
2000m2 Beechworth grass and scrub fire contained
Emergency Services

Emergency services complete lengthy rescue at Wonnangatta

A rider suffered a broken leg in a remote section of Whites Track
Emergency services complete lengthy rescue at Wonnangatta
Emergency services complete lengthy rescue at Wonnangatta
Emergency Services

Gas leak contained by emergency services in Chiltern

A burst gas main was located by emergency services on Conness Street around 8:54am
Gas leak contained by emergency services in Chiltern
Gas leak contained by emergency services in Chiltern
Top stories
1.

Rufous Whistler – arrival of a summer songbird

2.

Bombers go back-to-back in A grade

3.

“No stone unturned” – Police committed to the long-haul in manhunt

4.

Start your engines, Wilby Drags are back

5.

Beautiful You Cancer Charity High Tea Fundraiser brings support and style to Wangaratta