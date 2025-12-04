Making new community connections over a meal was a delight for a local at the recent Quercus Beechworth Community Sharing Feast held in the Oregon Hall.

Longtime Beechworthian Kathryn Chivers said interesting conversations emerged when she joined a table with people she had not met before at the community two-course dinner.

The booked-out event with around 60 people attending had been reignited from its beginning from more than a decade ago running until around six years ago then becoming a COVID-19 casualty.

Quercus Beechworth Neighbourhood Centre manager Paivi Watson said everyone enjoyed the old-fashioned style community event with its relaxed atmosphere.

“It was a happy place to be, everyone loved it and volunteers did an amazing job,” she said.

Ms Watson said Quercus Beechworth volunteers and locals Maria Kraus and Rick Atkins led the volunteer team in cuisine preparation.

The team of around 10 people dished up a tasty lasagne including a vegetarian option and fresh salad from the Quercus Beechworth community garden.

Apple crumble and ice-cream followed for desert.

“The event was so successful there are plans for the feast to be a regular one held around six to eight weeks apart next year,” Ms Watson said.

“It strengthens community connection that is a purpose of Quercus Beechworth with the opportunity to meet new people.”

Ms Watson said sharing food bringing people together for a variety of reasons is well-recognised.

Ms Chivers echoed the comment saying the feast is a great way of getting the community together.

“It was great seeing the Quercus Beechworth volunteers support the event too,” she said.

“It’s good to chat to people and make new connections.

“The family event with an enjoyable meal catered for all diets and had a great vibe as well.

“Children had a chance to meet other kids after school and play together.”

Beechworth’s Fay Robinson said she thoroughly enjoyed the event bringing people together.

“The food was enjoyable too,” she said.

Ms Chivers said Quercus Beechworth is a great place to hold functions.

“I can see the community feast growing and I’m looking forward to the next one,” she said.

Ms Watson said Quercus Beechworth kept the cost low to make the sharing feast assessable for everyone with free tickets available if cost had been a barrier.

Ms Chivers said she hoped the pizza event will be brought back too.

Quercus Beechworth pizzas baked in the pizza oven in the community garden had been a monthly community get-together coinciding with the local farmers’ market prior to COVID-19.