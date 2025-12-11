A local award-winning sculptor known for his civic work is thrilled with the low maintenance design and outcome of a new play space recently completed for the Beechworth Railway Precinct.

Yackandandah’s Benjamin Gilbert from Agency of Sculpture with his team commissioned by Tourism North East had works mostly completed in May this year with a hand over to Indigo Shire Council two weeks ago.

The creative sculptor said the Beechworth Railway Precinct site caters for large civic events such as festivals and cycling.

“We've gone to great lengths to create an amenity for these types of events," he said.

Mr Gilbert said essentials such as three phase power had been included for big events as well as the area lit up with plenty of subtle solar lighting and tree lighting.

“It’s a space for everyone, with a barbeque and seating in two pavilions,” he said.

The sculptor said wood from the Sequoia struck by lightning in Beechworth had been repurposed with timber used for tables and seating.

“It's a civic tree now returned and will stand up well to weather and last a long time,” he said.

Mr Gilbert said the civic space close to town will also provide canopy and shade when planted trees are well established, among them Moreton Bay Figs.

“We've also built the pavilions to resonate with the heritage precinct called the ‘Underworld Heritage Area'," he said.

An art project, the innovatively designed space includes a fascinating mythical legend and history of ‘Rock Eating Rabbits’ with key environmental messages.

The story can be read in a series on 12 rustic iron pillars in sequence from one to 12.

Mr Gilbert said the metaphorical concept wraps around the colonial story of gold mining and its impact on the environment.

“The story is really about the world we've lost and world we're going to lose if we don't take care and be mindful of the environment,” he said.

“It also about understanding the natural world with some humour known to be used in Australian history.

“I found the play space project incredibly rewarding and encourage people to read the mythical story.”

Mr Gilbert said an existing avenue of trees leading into the precinct are thriving from added irrigation.

“We’re now engaging the community to take part in suggesting some other planting,” he said.

A visiting design colleague from Serbia Nenad Milovanovic has followed Mr Gilbert’s projects for a decade.

Mr Milovanovic said the project had been one of the best.

“The conceptual story and the landscape design is amazing,” he said.

Part of the Murray to Mountains Rail Trail Enhancements Project, the initiative was funded from an $8.5 million Victorian State Government grant in 2022 shared by three local government areas (LGAs) for various projects.

The project delivered by Tourism North East had been one among other sites identified by Indigo Shire Council.

Projects cut across the LGAs with the rail trail running through Rural City of Wangaratta and Indigo and Alpine shires.