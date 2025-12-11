More than 350 bags packed by volunteers with generous donations from the local community for charity Share the Dignity are set to help local women and girls in time for Christmas.

An active campaigner before moving to Beechworth, Robyn Funston has driven the local initiative for close to six years since living in the town.

Robyn said the community taking part had been amazing.

“I’ve once again been overwhelmed with support from volunteers, the local community and businesses,” she said.

Second in charge for the women’s charity in the North East region’s Ruth Rampling said bags are distributed to registered charities locally and around the region.

The bags are filled with personal hygiene items for women and girls including ones dedicated to new mums and their babies made up of essential items.

In an address to the volunteers on the day Robyn’s husband Neil Funston who helps as well, said 180,000 bags have been requested from across the state indicating a huge number of people in need.

Volunteer on the day, Tony Payn, said it takes a village to step in and help.

“It’s such a vital cause as there are women and children experiencing homelessness and women experiencing period poverty,” she said.

For more information about the charity visit www.sharethedignity.org.au or contact Robyn on mobile 0438 357 216 if you would like to volunteer for local ongoing campaigns.