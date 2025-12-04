Posting letters to Santa to reach the jolly fellow at the North Pole before his Christmas take-off was super exciting for four youngsters on Monday.

Beechworth’s Halliday families Louis (3) and brother Alby (2) with cousins Laddie (5) and his sister Lottie (2) popped their hand-written pressie requests into Santa’s special mailbox at the local post office.

One of Santa’s helpers at Beechworth Post Office - Scott Saunders - handed the youngsters a special reply from the North Pole.

Included in the envelope was a surprise festive ‘Pip the Koala’ Christmas ornament to hang on the Christmas tree at home.

Mum Anna Halliday said the kids receiving a letter back straightaway is great.

“They’re instantly happy to get that reply, and don't have to wait until Christmas,” she said.

Her sister-in-law Georgia O’Connor said it was exciting for the kids to post their letters in the dedicated North Pole letter box, receive a response from Santa and a decoration for the tree.

“It helps build momentum in the lead up to Christmas,” she said.

During this month’s magical time Australia Post encourages families to join in the much-loved tradition by helping their children write a letter to Santa.

Letters need to be received before Santa takes flight at Christmas with his reindeers most likely led by Rudolph and his red nose.

Kids can tell Santa what’s on their wish list and share something they’re proud of this year too.

The letter is to be sealed in an envelope with no stamp or address needed.

Mr Saunders said the post office staff were thrilled to be part of Santa’s team this year.

“We love helping Santa in handing out his replies,” he said.

If children have already posted a letter to Santa, a reply with the keepsake can be collected from the Post Office.