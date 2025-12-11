Excited sisters Holly Johnson (6) and her sister Piper (7) from Wooragee had a chance to chat to Santa about their Christmas wish list on Sunday at the Yackandandah Community Christmas Fair.

The fair hosted by the Yackandandah Women’s Shed buzzed with a huge crowd drawn from the local community as well as from around towns in the nearby region on the warm and sunny day.

Indigo Valley’s Kassie Toohey said she enjoys visiting the annual fair with her children as it’s a great family-oriented event.

“They put on free arts and crafts for the kids, and I like supporting the local Men's Shed and Women's Shed and all the local stall holders,” she said.

Kassie’s children Ellidy (4) and Casey (2) both had a fabulous time each choosing a toy plane from the Yackandandah Men’s Shed stall with help to make them from shed members.

“They have little angel decoration packs from a workshop to make at home as well,” Kassie said.

Yackandandah Women's Shed president Chrissie Zerbst said the Christmas program remained strong.

“Today has been really successful with 34 stalls and around 70 percent of those repeat stallholders,” she said.

“They have been with us from the word go and we’re now in our fifth year.

“They keep coming back as they love it so much.

“And then we get interest from people who have heard about the Fair and want to join in.”

Chrissie said in the first year with the Women’s Shed running the Christmas Fair there were 25 stalls.

She said a highlight of the much-loved event is the focus on local produce and crafts.

“As Christmas nears the event attracts people looking for Christmas presents to buy and everything is offered at great prices," she said.

“We put in a big effort to make it a family event such as including our beautiful roaming reindeers, Santa, and face-painting for the kids.

“This is all free because our Yackandandah Community Centre has sponsored the children's entertainment.

“That's big for us because the Christmas Fair is our major fundraiser for the year.”

Live music included performances by the Yackandandah Women’s Shed’s singing and ukulele group ‘The Shedettes’ entertaining the crowd too.

Chrissie said funds raised will help to fund building their own shed within the next few years.